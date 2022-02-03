Just one signature is lacking on the agreement between Selah and a racial equality group settling a federal lawsuit, but the group’s attorney said the agreement is a done deal.
Joseph P. Cutler, who represented the Selah Alliance for Racial Equality, said Wednesday that they are just waiting for former City Administrator Don Wayman to return from vacation and sign the document. But he said all parties have agreed with the terms of the settlement.
SAFE and seven of its members sued Selah, Wayman and Mayor Sherry Raymond in U.S. District Court over the city’s removal of the group’s signs promoting racial equality and calling for Wayman’s firing.
“I’m particularly pleased that the city and SAFE agreed on nonmonetary things that could improve the conditions that were why this disagreement occurred,” Cutler said.
Under the terms of the settlement, the city agreed to add the name of Upper Yakama Chief Owhi to the name of Volunteer Park, work with SAFE to create a mural on a city-owned retaining wall along North First Street with the theme that all are welcome in Selah, as well as take steps to make the city workforce more diverse, and provide training in diversity and inclusion for all current and future city employees.
The agreement also called for the city to contribute $25,000 toward the mural, and the city’s insurance carrier would pay $300,000 as part of the settlement. Cutler said while the payment went to his office, the firm will give all of it to SAFE when it comes up with a plan for how to use the money.
“Our clients always maintained that the lawsuit was not about the money, and they settled for less than they could have received,” Cutler said, “and they received nonmonetary things that were meaningful.”
Cutler said his office and the attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union represented SAFE without charge. Cutler said his team at Perkins Coie LLP won an internal company award of $5,000 for their work on the case, and that is being donated to Rod’s House, which provides help for homeless teens.
The controversy began in June 2020, when Wayman, while observing a Black Lives Matter protest in Selah, told a Yakima City Councilwoman that the group was “neo-Marxist.” Wayman would later make disparaging remarks about the anti-police brutality movement’s local supporters and directed city employees to erase pro-BLM chalk art from city streets and sidewalks, along with removing SAFE’s signs.
Wayman was fired May 25, 2021, and was recently paid $350,000 to settle his claims that he was wrongfully fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.