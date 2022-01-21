About 650,000 at-home rapid tests were made available to Washingtonians Friday online at www.sayyescovidhometest.org.
Each household can order one kit, which includes either four or five tests, according to state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and Deputy Secretary for COVID response Lacy Fehrenbach. After an order is placed, the tests will arrive in one to two weeks, Fehrenbach said.
People who don’t have internet access can order the tests through the COVID-19 hotline, 1-800-525-0127, with language services provided, Fehrenbach said.
This is the first wave of 3.5 million tests that will be made available for families across Washington, Shah said. The state will designate an additional 1 million tests to schools and 1 million to local health districts, he said.
“Though we have only received a portion of our tests, we felt it was important not to hold on to the tests that we have, but to get them out as quickly as possible,” Shah said.
Limited supply
Shah said the initial supply for at home tests is limited, and more tests are expected to be available on the portal next week.
“That means not everyone who wants a test will be able to order a test today through this process,” Shah said.
Fehrenbach said the state is encouraging people to consider others and only order what they need.
“At the moment, it is a limited supply. It’s a scarce resource,” she said. “If you have some test kits in your house, like I do, hold off and order later when your supply gets low.”
At-home tests are also available through the federal portal, www.COVIDtests.gov. Each household can order four tests from the federal supply, and they will ship in 7-12 days according to the site. At-home tests may also be available for purchase at local pharmacies, depending on the supply.
COVID-19 tests are also available at community testing sites in Yakima County. The sites are set at Yakima Valley College, State Fair Park and the Sunnyside Community Center. Visit www.YakimaTesting.org to see the testing locations and schedule.
People should not go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test.
Two years of COVID-19
Thursday marked two years since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Washington and the U.S., according to the state DOH.
Health officials continue to recommend face coverings, social distancing, testing, vaccines and boosters as key tools in the fight against the pandemic.
To see Yakima County’s mobile vaccine clinic schedule or learn more about vaccines, visit www.YakimaVaccines.org.
“We want to thank everyone who has done something to make their neighbor a little bit safer during this unprecedented time,” the DOH said in a news release.
