At least two library sites which had free, rapid-at-home COVID test kits quickly ran out of them shortly after they were made available.
The Yakima Valley Libraries central location in downtown Yakima and West Valley Community Library at 223 S. 72nd Ave. both ran out of the free tests, with the downtown site giving theirs out within two hours of opening on Thursday, Dec. 22.
“And we had about 120 to 140 (tests). They went really quickly,” said assistant zone manager Heather Campbell.
Other library locations with kits supplied by the Say Yes! COVID Test-At-Home program include the Buena Community Library (509-865-2298), Wapato Community Library (509-877-2882) and Mabton Community Library (509-894-4128). Residents are advised to call in advance and check on the availability of kits and the hours they are being distributed.
Other sites which planned to distribute the kits include La Casa Hogar in Yakima (509-457-5058), Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside (509-839-7602) and, beginning Thursday, Community Chest Food Bank in Toppenish (509-865-5311). Again, calling in advance is recommended.
The supply of free at-home tests available online has been exhausted, the Yakima Health District said Monday.
Results from at-home tests can’t be used in an official capacity for work, school, or public events, but they can be used to reduce the spread of COVID-19, health officials have said. People who receive a positive at-home test should schedule a PCR test at a testing center to confirm it. In the meantime, they should isolate themselves from friends and family.