The over-prescription of antibiotics has been a medical issue for several years, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggesting in a recent study that 1 in 3 such prescriptions nationwide are unnecessary.
The problem, which can cause severe side effects and affect patients’ future diagnoses by physicians, has been addressed head-on by Astria Health pharmacist Dr. Jessica Zering, who leads the antibiotic stewardship program at Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Her department was praised as a model for advancing antibiotic safety practices, according to a recent publication sponsored by the federal Office of Rural Health Policy.
The publication, sent to more than 1,350 rural hospitals throughout the U.S., places the Yakima Valley hospital among the nation’s “high-performing critical-access hospitals” and draws specific attention to the hospital’s “antibiotic stewardship.” Critical-access hospitals are those with 25 beds or fewer that are located in rural, fairly remote areas of the country.
“Antibiotics can cause truly significant harm,” Zering said. “Broad-spectrum antibiotics have caused some of the worst side effects that I have witnessed as a pharmacist. These can confound a physician’s diagnosis, which can lead to an increased hospital stay and even unnecessary invasive testing.”
Unlike narrow-spectrum antibiotics that destroy a targeted, limited range of bacteria, broad-spectrum antibiotics indiscriminately kill a wide range of both infectious and non-infectious bacteria.
“It’s like killing a fly with a blow torch instead of a fly swatter,” Zering said. “A bunch of good bacteria gets toasted in the process.”
Yet broad-spectrum antibiotics are the most commonly used antibiotics in hospitals throughout the U.S., according to a 2014 CDC study. They are particularly useful when diagnosis is uncertain and doctors must move fast, such as in emergency room situations.
Continued use, however, also leads to ineffectiveness as a patient’s microbes develop resistance to the drug. A recent report in Medical News Today linked antibiotic resistance to nearly 1.3 million global deaths last year alone.
“At Astria, we internally monitor, measure and regularly report on the effectiveness of the antibiotics used by our physicians,” said Zering. “Our pharmacy teams then work with both physicians and patients to ensure the right antibiotic is being used to treat the right disease.”
Broad-spectrum antibiotics, and the resistance humans develop to them, is not a new problem, Zering said, noting it’s been a nationwide issue ever since penicillin was invented.
Amoxicillin is an example of “a good antibiotic to use against the bacteria that’s causing pneumonia or bronchitis,” Zering said. But overprescription of drugs such as augmentin, which combines amoxicillin with another drug, can contribute to antibiotic resistance, she added.
Broad-spectrum antibiotics also can kill off probiotics, “good” bacteria that help the immune system, which are in foods such as yogurt.
Zering shares her team’s work through the University of Washington’s Tele-Antimicrobial Stewardship Program. The task force-like group involves more than 30 critical-access, rural and small hospital representatives, most from Washington, who study antibiotic issues and share their best practices with the global medical community.
“The narrowest-spectrum antibiotics and antivirals — medications that are like the monoclonal antibodies used to fight COVID — are really the preferred approach to patient care,” Zering said.
“At the start of this pandemic, we all got a glimpse of what it’s like to be in a situation where there are no good treatments available. So antibiotic stewardship programs like Astria’s exist to prevent, or at least hopefully delay, the next pandemic that could be caused by antibiotic-resistant organisms,” she added.
Zering suggested that patients who are concerned about antibiotic resistance address the issue first and foremost by preventing disease through washing their hands, practicing general good hygiene and keeping up to date on vaccines and shots.
“And when you see your primary care physician for an illness, a good question would be, ‘Is my infection due to a bacteria or due to a virus?’” she said.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital is a 25-bed, critical access hospital that is part of the Astria Health System, which also includes Astria Toppenish Hospital and multiple outpatient clinics in Yakima County.
