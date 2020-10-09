YAKIMA, Wash. — Astria Health is seeking federal bankruptcy court permission to sell Astria Regional Medical Center and its adjoining medical office building to a Yakima-based company.
According to documents filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court earlier this week, Yakima MOBIC LLC will purchase the property in cash from Astria Health.
Astria filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2019, and shuttered the 214-bed hospital earlier this year.
The court will conduct a hearing Oct. 21 on the motion to approve the sale.
Astria also owns hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside, which are not involved in the sale.
This story is developing and will be updated.