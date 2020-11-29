The holiday season can be a challenging time, especially for those grieving a loss due to death.
Over the past 28 years, Astria Home Health & Hospice staff and volunteers have gathered each December with hospice families and the Yakima Valley community for the Tree of Remembrance: A Time of Reflection service. It’s a gathering to share and support those who remember loved ones during the holiday season.
The service is canceled this year because of COVID-19, according to a news release. Astria will instead offer free virtual grieving and coping sessions organized by Eli Martinez, an Astria Home Health & Hospice chaplain and grief counselor.
Topics will include:
Dec. 1: Care of Self — Creating a Space for Grief
Dec. 8: Remember To Remember — Search Out & Count Your Blessings
Dec. 15: Harbor Hope — Give Voice To Your Self
All sessions will be scheduled for a private one-hour phone call with a counselor between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Call 509-575-5093 to reserve a phone call session or email Martinez at eliberto.martinez@astria.health.