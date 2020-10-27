Astria Health has opened four drive-thru clinics for flu shots.
• Astria Health Center in Prosser, 355 Chardonnay Ave., offers weekend appointments for all ages. Schedule by calling 509-781-6366.
• Astria Health Center Sunnyside Urgent Care, 2705 E. Lincoln Ave., Suite 3 in Sunnyside offers weekend appointments for those 18 and older. Call 509-836-4848.
• Astria Health Center Sunnyside Pediatrics, 803 E. Lincoln Ave., in Sunnyside offers appointments for those up to 18. Call 509-837-7551.
• Astria Health Center in Union Gap, 1420 Ahtanum Ridge Drive, offers appointments for all ages. Call 509-454-7700.
The shots will be done while the patient stays in their car. The Astria health care system also will continue its in-office flu shot appointments.