Astria Health wants to continue its bankruptcy reorganization process into the summer, according to a series of documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern District of Washington Friday.
Friday marked the end of the period where Astria Health, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, could exclusively file a reorganization plan. Astria Health wants to extend that period to June 1, according to a bankruptcy filing.
Concurrently, Astria Health also requested the deadline to gain acceptances for a reorganization plan to be pushed back from March 31 to July 29.
This is the third time Astria Health has requested an extension. Initially, the exclusivity period was set to end in September. It was extended to Nov. 4 and then to Jan. 31.
During an exclusivity period, other parties, with a few exceptions, cannot submit a competing plan without permission from the court.
Those exempt from exclusivity are JMB Capital Partners Lending, which previously provided debtor-in-possession financing for Astria Health, Lapis Advisers and UMB Bank, a significant creditor before the bankruptcy filing and now its current lender for debtor-in-possession financing, and the Unsecured Creditors Committee. None submitted plans before the Jan. 31 deadline.
Astria Regional attorney Sam Maizel maintains that Astria Health has continued to make progress on the bankruptcy reorganization in good faith, noting that it has secured new debtor-in-possession financing from Lapis Advisers.
Last month, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court allowed Astria Health to borrow $38 million from Lapis to pay off a loan from JMB Capital Partners Lending before it matured at the end of the year. It was also able to secure an additional $676,000 for operational expenses.
A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday to consider approval for an additional $4.3 million in debtor-in-possession financing for operations.
Maizel said that with the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima last month, the organization is better able to improve overall operations and gain the best outcome in either obtaining exit financing or selling assets.
Astria Health still operates hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside and a group of clinics throughout Yakima County.
Extending the period, Maizel wrote, would better coincide with the timeline for Astria's investment banker, Piper Sandler Cos., to secure exit financing or find a buyer for some or all assets.
In another filing, Astria Health has modified dates for its bid procedure, which was set to start late last month and continue through the middle of this month.
That process will now start in early April and continue through May. A stalking horse bid is due on April 10 – or April 15 if no bid protection approvals are needed – and the deadline for all bids would follow on April 27. An auction, if needed, would follow on May 1. A sale hearing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court is planned for May 13.
“(Astria Health) has determined that the best chance to maximize value for the system is to extend dates and deadlines associated with the alternative transaction and refinancing options,” Maizel wrote in a court filing.