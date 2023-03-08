Astria Health leaders said they knew they would fall out of compliance with a state hospital certification program when they closed Toppenish Hospital’s Family Maternity Center in Toppenish in December, but the financial situation was critical.
Hospital officials said they are working through changes to their certificate of need with the state Department of Health in a process that could take months.
“When we made the difficult decision to close the Family Maternity Center in Toppenish, we needed to act quickly to ensure patient safety and financial stability,” Astria Health CEO Brian Gibbons said in a news release issued last week that provided more detail about the certificate of need process.
“Changing a certificate of need is a very lengthy process," he said. "If we had waited for the certificate of need process to be finalized, the financial stability of the entire hospital would’ve been at risk.”
To ensure hospitals are meeting the needs of the population they serve, the state Department of Health's certificate of need program requires some health care systems to agree to certain stipulations when creating or acquiring a new hospital.
When Astria acquired the Toppenish hospital in 2017, it entered into an agreement with the state saying it would continue providing essential services like obstetrics in Toppenish for a minimum of 10 years.
In the release, Gibbons said he called the DOH’s certificate of need office on Dec. 13 before the closure of the maternity unit, and asked for guidance. He was told that being out of compliance triggered an enforcement status. The requirement to be removed from that status is to come back into compliance, Astria's release said.
Changes to certificate
Gibbons submitted an official letter of intent to the DOH on Jan. 30 seeking to amend Toppenish Hospital’s certificate of need, asking to remove conditions that listed specific health care services.
Astria said most hospitals do not have specific service requirements listed in their certificate of need. Astria's 2017 certificate of need says it will provide obstetric services, critical care, pediatric care, 24-hour emergency care, respiratory therapy, pharmacy and a number of other services in Toppenish, according to the document.
The services were "put there by the DOH as a condition for selling Toppenish and Yakima Regional hospitals to Astria Health," the Astria release said.
Frank Ameduri, a DOH spokesperson, said Astria Health has six months from the day it submitted its letter of intent to amend its certificate of need. Ameduri said it is common for the process to take months, given the number of details and documents required in an amendment application.
At this time, Ameduri said, the state’s certificate of need program has not initiated any enforcement processes. That could change if Astria fails to submit its application in time or its application is denied after review.
DOH staff previously said patient safety and access to quality health care options would be critical factors in any enforcement decision. “If a disciplinary action reduces access to other health services, that is not a positive outcome,” DOH staff said.
Financial pressure
Hospital officials said in December they had no choice but to close the maternity center because of financial and staffing issues. Toppenish Hospital lost $3.2 million trying to keep the center open in 2022. Astria cited a drop in Medicaid reimbursement rates for hospitals from 150% to 100% as part of the issue.
Astria also ended some cardiac services at Astria Sunnyside Hospital last year.
Gibbons, along with Astria Toppenish Hospital Administrator Cathy Bambrick and Executive Director of Government Affairs Eric Jensen met with lawmakers in Olympia earlier this month to discuss Medicaid reimbursement rates.
“Officials are optimistic that it will receive the support needed to continue providing safe and timely care to its patients and community members throughout Yakima Valley,” the news release said.
Astria Health is pushing for cost-based reimbursement rather than a fixed fee, said Jane Winslow, a spokesperson for Astria Health.
In the months since cardiac services and Toppenish labor and delivery services were closed, Winslow said the health system’s financial situation has been stabilizing.
“The financial state of the organization is improving month-over-month due to a variety of factors,” Winslow said. “Closure of Labor and Delivery services in Toppenish made a big impact on that hospital’s bottom line, and thus the health system, by reducing monthly expenses. Closing Cardiology at Astria Sunnyside Hospital in December resulted in a permanent reduction of those expenses as well.”
Gibbons, Bambrick and Jensen will visit Washington, D.C., in April to meet with legislators to advocate for expanding the number of beds in the Toppenish hospital’s behavioral health unit.
Gibbons said Astria’s goal is to maintain financially healthy and patient-focused hospitals in the communities it serves.
“We plan to keep both hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish open and thriving for years to come,” he said. “There will always be growing pains during times of change and uncertainty. We understand that completely. We’re working tirelessly to offer services that our communities need, and keep our hospitals open and staffed, ready to serve our patients.”
