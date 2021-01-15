Astria Health in the Yakima Valley has finalized a $75 million loan from MultiCare Health System, a major step in exiting bankruptcy.
The deal with the Tacoma-based health care system came together in weeks last month and puts Astria in a better financial position. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved Astria's reorganization plan last month, which was amended to factor in the loan. With the loan finalized, the reorganization plan is now in effect.
“Astria Health leadership teams and employees are thrilled about the partnership with MultiCare Health Systems,” said Brian Gibbons Jr., interim CEO of Astria Health, in a news release. “We believe this relationship will strengthen our service offerings and enhance our presence in the Yakima Valley.”
Astria Health runs hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside and clinics throughout the Yakima Valley.
Astria Health plans to use the loan, along with $5 million of its funds, to pay off the remainder of the loans from Lapis Advisers, its largest creditor. That includes $44 million in financing it owed Lapis Advisers when it filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2019.
Lapis Advisers also funded a $38 million debtor-in-possession loan in December 2019. Debtor-in-possession financing provided Astria Health capital as it worked its way through the bankruptcy reorganization process. The funding was used primarily to pay maturing debtor-in-possession financing from JMB Capital Partners Lending and cover operating expenses early in 2020.
“We would also like to thank the Lapis Advisers team for their patience, support and partnerships over the last three years, especially as we faced extraordinary circumstances and uncertainty at the beginning of 2020,” Gibbons said.
Astria Health attorneys previously said the loan puts the Sunnyside-based health care organization in a better financial position because the MultiCare loan comes with more favorable terms. The organization also said there’s a benefit in taking out a loan from another health care organization with a similar commitment and mission to serving patients in rural communities.
MultiCare officials previously said extending a loan aligned with its mission to partner with other organizations to ensure that communities in the Pacific Northwest have “appropriate care to health care services.” MultiCare has other ties in the Yakima Valley. It entered into a long-term partnership with Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences about a year ago.
Astria Health is in a far better financial state compared to a year ago when financial challenges prompted it to close Astria Regional Medical Center, leaving the city of Yakima with a single hospital. The organization also closed several clinics last year.
“We would like to congratulate Astria Health on the successful conclusion of the restructuring and on finding a long-term partner with MultiCare,” said Kjerstin Hatch, principal and founder for Lapis Advisers, in a news release. “We are very pleased with the conclusion of this investment, especially since this partnership offers substantial benefits for the community — including patients, medical professionals and staff.”
Astria Regional and the neighboring Astria Medical Office Building were sold to a local investment group for $20 million in December. Astria attorneys said the sale was crucial in improving financial prospects. It used approximately $18 million of the sale proceeds to pay off Lapis Advisers.
With the reorganization plan in place and its major secured lender paid off, Astria Health is essentially out of bankruptcy. However, the case with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court will remain open while it resolves several issues. That includes resolving an ongoing dispute with Cerner Corp., its vendor for electronic health records and a former vendor for its revenue cycle software.
When it filed for bankruptcy, it had blamed issues with its revenue cycle vendor – though it did not mention Cerner by name – for the loss of tens of millions of revenue that hampered its cash flow.
Cerner Corp. had objected to Astria Health’s reorganization plan, but the two organizations agreed they could settle issues independently of implementing the reorganization plan.