Astria Health in the Yakima Valley has finalized a $75 million loan from MultiCare Health System that will put it in a better financial position as it gets closer to exiting bankruptcy.
The deal with the Tacoma-based health care system came together in weeks last month as Astria Health sought approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The court approved its reorganization plan, which was amended to factor the loan, last month. Astria Health is in the process of exiting from bankruptcy. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2019.
“Astria Health leadership teams and employees are thrilled about the partnership with MultiCare Health Systems,” said Brian Gibbons Jr., interim CEO of Astria Health, in a news release. “We believe this relationship will strengthen our service offerings and enhance our presence in the Yakima Valley.”
Astria Health runs hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside and clinics throughout the Yakima Valley.
Astria Health plans to use the loan, along with $5 million of its funds, to pay off loans from Lapis Advisers, its largest creditor. That includes $44 million in financing it owed Lapis Advisers when it filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2019.
Lapis Advisers also funded a $38 million debtor-in-possession loan in December 2019. Debtor-in-possession financing provided Astria Health capital as it worked its way through the bankruptcy reorganization process. The funding was used primarily to pay maturing debtor-in-possession financing from JMB Capital Partners Lending and cover operating expenses early in 2020.
“We would also like to thank the Lapis Advisers team for their patience, support and partnerships over the last three years, especially as we faced extraordinary circumstances and uncertainty at the beginning of 2020,” Gibbons said.
Astria Health attorneys previously said the loan puts the Sunnyside-based health care organization in a better financial position because the MultiCare loan comes with more favorable terms. The organization also said there’s a benefit in taking out a loan from another health care organization with a similar commitment and mission to serving patients in rural communities.
MultiCare officials previously said extending a loan aligned with its mission to partner with other organizations to ensure that communities in the Pacific Northwest have “appropriate care to health care services.”
“We would like to congratulate Astria Health on the successful conclusion of the restructuring and on finding a long-term partner with MultiCare,” said Kjerstin Hatch, principal and founder for Lapis Advisers, in a news release. “We are very pleased with the conclusion of this investment, especially since this partnership offers substantial benefits for the community- including patients, medical professionals and staff.”