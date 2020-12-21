Legal discussions about Astria Health's bankruptcy reorganization plan will continue Wednesday to give attorneys more time to work on a version that includes a financial deal with Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System.
Meanwhile, Astria Health has resolved objections to the plan filed by Cerner Corp., its former billing system vendor, and AHM Inc., a firm owned by former CEO John Gallagher and former Chief Financial Officer Cary Rowan that employed executives for Astria Health and its hospitals.
Last week, MultiCare, which operates 10 hospitals a network of clinics in the Spokane and Puget Sound areas, agreed to provide a $75 million loan to help Astria out of bankruptcy.
Astria Health anticipates using the loan, along with $5 million of its funds, to pay off Lapis Advisers, its largest secured creditor. The proposed deal came together in days and was revealed by Astria Health's attorneys on Thursday.
Astria Health filed for bankruptcy in May 2019, and closed Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima in January, along with several clinics. It continues to operate hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish.
MultiCare and Astria Health have until Jan. 15 to complete the deal. If that does not happen, an earlier reorganization plan will go into effect. Under that plan, Lapis Advisers would be repaid over several years.
By paying off Lapis Advisers, Astria Health would be in a firmer financial position as the loan from MultiCare is at a lower interest rate, said Michael Lane, Astria Health's chief restructuring officer, in a declaration filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Astria Health attorney Sam Maizel had previously said he was planning on filing an amended plan at the end of last week, but had to work on several things, including addressing concerns from the Unsecured Creditors Committee about the new development. Committee attorneys said they agree with the MultiCare deal.
Judge Whitman L. Holt said during the hearing Monday he wanted an amended plan filed by Tuesday morning, to provide all parties at least 24 hours to go through the document. The hearing will resume at noon Wednesday.
Objections resolved
Cerner Corp.'s concerns centered on whether Astria Health would be able to repay money it owes, including payments for its electronic health record services and claims filed previously.
When Astria Health filed for bankruptcy in May, it cited issues with an unnamed billing vendor that prevented the organization from collecting tens of millions of revenues, which hampered its cash flow. Astria Health did not name the vendor, stating it planned to pursue legal action. Cerner has since revealed itself as the vendor of those services.
Cerner attorney Paul Hoffmann said during a hearing last week that it was concerned that Astria Health did not set aside any funds for claims. In its objection, filed Dec. 16, Cerner estimated that Astria Health owes the company $10.7 million, including $1.2 million in funds for its revenue cycle services from May 6, 2019, when Astria Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and Oct. 23, 2019, when services officially ended.
Astria Health, in a memorandum supporting its reorganization plan, argued that it did not reserve any funds because it estimated that issues with Cerner's billing system caused at least $150 million in damages and would easily offset any claims. In addition, it said it would have enough cash flow to pay operating expenses for Cerner's electronic health record services and any claims.
On Monday, attorneys from Astria Health and Cerner said they've made progress to resolve concerns and that the main focus would be finalizing language in an order that would acknowledge Astria Health's ability to cover payments.
Management contract
Astria Health filed a stipulation Friday that included an agreement that would address objections from AHM Inc.
In its objection to the plan, AHM Inc. took issue with Astria Health's decision to end its management contract and hire former AHM Inc. employees, stating that it would violate a non-compete clause in its executive services agreement. It also claimed that Astria Health owed AHM Inc. for bonuses and retirement plans.
In the agreement, Astria Health agreed to pay the executives who were once AHM Inc. employees $425,000 in signing bonuses to resolve any owed bonus money to AHM. Astria Health also agreed to pay an additional $70,000 for bonuses for employees, other than Gallagher and Rowan, who had employment terminated before the filing date of an order approving the stipulation. In turn, AHM would accept Astria Health's rejection of an executive services agreement and waive any non-compete provision that would prevent Astria Health from hiring executives employed by AHM Inc.
The document that lists the executives that would be hired by Astria Health is under seal, but AHM Inc. established in its objection that Astria Health contracted with AHM Inc. for several positions including Gallagher, Rowan, "the rest of Astria's C-suite and most of its non-C-level system managers" since January 2018.
The notable exception was Lane, the chief restructuring officer, who was listed as a former AHM employee.
The stipulation also states that Astria Health will enter into six-month consulting agreements with both Gallagher and Rowan through AHM, starting Dec. 1. Under the agreement, Astria Health would pay $30,000 and $20,000 per month to AHM Inc., for Gallagher and Rowan, respectively. Any amounts paid to Gallagher for consulting fees since his departure in late October will be deducted from the consulting agreement's total amount.
The agreement states the Gallagher and Rowan would provide assistance and information on several issues related to executing the reorganization plan, including assistance on any negotiations or litigation with Cerner Corp. and affiliates.
Gallagher announced his departure as CEO of Astria Health on Nov. 4, citing a need to tend to family members' health issues. The stipulation indicates that Gallagher officially left his role in late October. Rowan retired as CFO sometime this summer; Maxwell Owens has served in the position since August.
Astria Health also agreed to pay AHM Inc. $300,000 to resolve claims fully. AHM, Gallagher and Rowan have agreed to waive and release any claims filed before the stipulation.