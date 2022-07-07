Sunnyside-based Astria Health and Cerner Corp. have reached a settlement in a dispute over a billing and records system issues tied to Astria’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2019.
A trial had been scheduled to start Wednesday until the settlement was reached last week. Details were not disclosed.
Astria, a nonprofit which operates hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish, had no comment regarding the settlement. Representatives with Cerner could be reached for comment.
In an adversary proceeding filed in March 2021, Astria alleged that Cerner misrepresented the efficacy of its electronic health record and billing services. Astria said Cerner failed to process a significant number of its accounts receivables, leading to the health system’s insolvency in 2019, court filings said.
At the time Astria filed for bankruptcy protection, it cited issues with a new revenue cycle system that resulted in cash flow problems.
“Intentional misrepresentations made by Cerner to induce Astria to enter into a multi-million dollar goods and services contract for an electronic health record (“EHR”) and billing system that Cerner knew would not function as advertised, if at all,” Astria’s complaint said.
The billing and collections systems “failed so spectacularly” they drove Astria into bankruptcy protection in May 2019, the document said.
Cerner denied the allegations, saying Sunnyside’s acquisition of Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center and Toppenish Community Hospital “ultimately set Astria on a collision course toward bankruptcy,” a court filing said.
“When Astria completed the transaction that led to the combination of the three hospitals, it failed to institute a central management or administrative structure that would lend itself to central leadership or direction on behalf of the whole health system,” Cerner said in court documents. “Instead, Astria functionally became a ‘Hydra,’ with several heads and individual hospital c-suite executives who failed to speak with a common voice or provide a common set of requests or objectives to its vendors (like Cerner).”
Astria closed Regional hospital in January 2020 as part of the bankruptcy restructuring, and consolidated primary care clinics and other operations. It was assisted in the bankruptcy process by a $75 million loan from MultiCare Health System, a Tacoma-based nonprofit health care system with hospitals throughout the state.
The bankruptcy case has remained active in court as attorneys worked to resolve the Cerner dispute and pay creditors.
