Assistant Mayor Holly Cousens will be the grand marshal of this year's Yakima Sunfair Parade.
The 60th Yakima Sunfair Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Yakima. Cousens was selected by the Sunfair Parade board, a news release from organizers said.
“The parade would not be happening without the effort that she has put into it this year,” parade board member John Walden said in the release. “I see Holly as a super volunteer, who gives selflessly on a regular basis. It is this big heart that is so selfless, that I feel makes her a great fit as this year's grand marshal.”
She could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.
The parade will follow the same route as previous years, starting at the corner of 16th and Yakima avenues and heading down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue. Judging will take place in the parade staging area from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Area businesses, schools or organizations wanting to participate can pick up an application at any Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, Ron’s Coins & Collectables, the Yakima Chamber of Commerce or on the parade’s Facebook page. Deadline for entry is midnight Friday. Those with questions should email hollycousens@live.com.
The parade will be livestreamed on Yakima Federal Savings and Loan’s Facebook page or in Spanish on Azteca TV channel 32.1 KYPK and Spectrum cable channel 888.
The first Sunfair Parade was held in 1961 in mid-summer, part of a Sunfair, sponsored by the Yakima Sundusters, a promotional group of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce. In 1972, the parade was moved to September to coincide with the opening of the Central Washington State Fair.
