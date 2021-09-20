Yakima County homebuyers won’t be the only ones experiencing sticker shock with real estate prices.
In the coming weeks, property owners will receive notices showing their property’s assessed value. Yakima County Assessor Dave Cook said the numbers are higher because housing prices have increased.
“There doesn’t seem to be a tremendous inventory of homes for sale, so you get higher bidding on those that do sell,” Cook said. “The prices are up considerably.”
He said a higher property value does not necessarily translate into a tax increase, as some rates get adjusted when property values shift.
Every year the county adjusts property values based on the sales of comparable houses in the previous year.
“Our assessments are supposed to be 100% of market value,” Cook said. “But they’re not. Our values are based on Jan. 1 of this year.”
At the start of 2021, the average home price was $279,190, Cook said, an increase of 12.6% from the previous year. Since then, the average house price has jumped to $317,493, a 13.7% increase in eight months.
Kristi Wilbert, owner of Selah-based Headwaters-The Source, said a combination of high demand for real estate, few houses on the market and low interest rates are driving prices up.
“The demand is there but the inventory to satisfy the demand is not there,” said Wilbert, who puts out a monthly newsletter tracking Yakima County real estate sales.
She noted that the recent figures are skewed by the COVID pandemic.
On one hand, with people working from home during the pandemic, people chose not to sell their homes, opting to remodel instead, Liberty McLean, a real estate agent with Keller Williams of Yakima Valley, said in an earlier interview. However, with people working remotely, Seattleites have been coming over the mountains to find more affordable homes from which they can telecommute, she said.
Linda Orozco, branch manager with Academy Mortgage Corp., said interest rates in the low 3% range for a 30-year fixed mortgage make it easier for people to buy a house while keeping costs lower.
If interest rates go higher than 4%, that could cool off sales, Orozco said.
Orozco also said she warns her clients that the tax estimate on their mortgage is based on the assessed value, which will change once they pay the higher cost for the house.
The assessment is used for calculating property taxes, but Cook said increasing the value of a home doesn’t always translate into higher tax rates. Taxing entities such as cities, counties and service districts are only allowed to increase taxes by 1% without voter approval, and the tax rate is set by dividing the total assessed property value by the entity’s budget for the coming year.
An increase in property value could translate into a lower rate per $1,000, Cook said.
If people believe their assessment is wrong, Cook said they can contact his office at 509-574-1110 to make an appointment. If the assessment’s wrong, Cook said he will fix it.
But Cook also suggests people ask themselves how willing they would be to sell their home for what the county said it’s worth. Almost everyone he asks that question said they would try to sell for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.