Asphalt work will result in traffic restrictions on South First Street between Walnut and Race streets Tuesday through Friday, according to a news release.
Work on the project will begin around 7 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. each day. Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions in the project area during scheduled work hours.
Due to heavy traffic volumes on South First Street, drivers can expect delays. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.
Drivers are reminded the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones in the city is 20 mph.
Access to homes and businesses in the project area will be maintained as best as possible.
The repairs may cause interruptions in scheduled refuse collection. Contact the city of Yakima Refuse Division at 509-575-6005 for more information.
For more information about the project, contact Water Distribution Supervisor Emilio Lopez at 509-575-6196.
