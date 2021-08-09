As the pandemic canceled fairs that countless people anticipate every year, it also affected 4-H projects that require months of work.
The animals destined for show or sale, or both, still needed daily attention. That’s one of the reasons Victoria Gutierrez of West Valley enjoys participating in 4-H. The lessons she learns about raising, showing and selling goats could be important beyond her time in 4-H. And in a year that was anything but usual, she had to learn even more.
“There is a business side and a national showing side,” Gutierrez said of working with goats. “What are the steps I need to do to sell my goats without a fair?”
She appreciates the new expertise but will be glad to be back at a fair. Gutierrez will participate in this week’s Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo at Country Fair Park, 812 Wallace Way in Grandview. It opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday and closes at midnight Saturday.
“We’re very excited to have something normal,” said Gutierrez, a senior at West Valley High School and a Running Start student at Yakima Valley College. She lives in town but has friends and family who live in the country. She cares for her Boer and Lamancha goats at a farm near Selah and has been involved with 4-H since 2016.
The West Valley Fair was canceled early this year, but the Central Washington State Fair is set for Sept. 24 through Oct. 3 and the Kittitas County Fair will happen over Labor Day weekend. All were canceled last year.
Popular events at the Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo include showmanship and tractor driving competitions, open class and horticulture exhibits, the youth exhibitor mud football and volleyball tournament and, of course, the rodeo.
The fair opens to the public Wednesday, but Gutierrez and others showing goats will bring them for weigh-in Tuesday. Her mom, Jennie Ripley, said her daughter participated in one virtual competition during the pandemic.
“Those are not as much fun,” Ripley said.
Gutierrez has raised, shown and sold goats for several years. She continued to raise goats in 2020 because she does every year. “I like animals — I want to be a vet tech. Having that animal experience even during COVID-19” was important, she said.
She enjoys working with her goats and occasionally working through their antics.
“I honestly like seeing their personalities. Some goats, when you’re walking them, they won’t want to walk. They want to lay down,” she said. “It’s a fun roller coaster.”
And 4-H isn’t just about animals, Gutierrez added. She has entered photography and baking projects in the past. “There’s honestly something for everyone in 4-H,” she said. “I really enjoy it. I’ve met a lot of people who I now consider my family. ... There’s just so many great people in 4-H.”
Jenny Loyd, the 4-H program coordinator for Yakima County, is among the many cheering the return of fairs and livestock events. “I’m just so happy to see some of these things going on,” she said.
4-H members didn’t gather in person for several months. In that time, Loyd created and delivered take-home project kits to club leaders for members who wanted to work on them at home.
And though 4-H clubs continued to meet in 2020, for some kids who were learning virtually, “the last thing they wanted to do was get on another Zoom meeting,” Loyd said. Marcie O’Neill, Gutierrez’ club leader, said they chose to not do much virtually for that reason.
Some thought 4-H members missed the fairs and livestock events because they wouldn’t make as much money selling their animals or didn’t get to compete for prizes, Loyd said. “But almost all the kids ... were disappointed because that was a really fun social event, a community connection they really missed.
“The social interaction and the community-building is what kids really missed. It wasn’t the money and it wasn’t if they got a blue ribbon,” Loyd said.