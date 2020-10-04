Yakima police have used neck restraints 80 times since 2016, representing fewer than 4% of the total use-of-force incidents logged each year.
That number likely will decline as the police department implements a new policy next year that will only allow officers to use carotid controls, commonly but incorrectly known as “chokeholds,” in possibly lethal interactions.
The Yakima Herald-Republic received the Yakima Police Department’s use-of-force data from 2016 through May 7, 2020, email correspondence about policy changes, and 315 pages of incident reports tied to 17 incidents of neck restraints used by officers in 2019 through a public records request. An analysis of those documents found:
- The department has logged 2,843 uses of force since 2016, with annual counts ranging from 428 to 807 incidents.
- The most frequent uses of force since 2016 include control techniques, strikes, and use and display of Tasers.
- The most common uses of force this year so far have involved Tasers, control techniques, strikes, handguns and K-9 contacts.
- The department has investigated possible excessive use of force nine times since 2016. Three of the investigations resulted in sustained findings against two officers. Discipline included a termination, a written reprimand and a suspension.
The Yakima Police Department recently announced several changes to its use of force policy and practices, effective Feb. 1, 2021, including additional de-escalation training for all police officers, making more information about use of force publicly available, and restricting the use of carotid controls to possibly lethal interactions.
The changes follow national protests and attention on police brutality after the death of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd in May and a request from Yakima Council member Kay Funk for the department to provide a report on the “truth and reconciliation” process in policing.
“The national focus helped demonstrate the need for us to ensure that our policies were in line with best practices,” said Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. “We are always looking at policies and updating. This just gave us the impetus to look at them all at once.”
David Morales, a Yakima-based attorney and citizen interested in use of force, participated in a citizen-oriented group organized by Funk to review YPD data. Although Morales said he wasn’t involved in the police department’s discussions that led to the 2021 changes, he welcomes them.
“It’s an improvement that will lead to the modernization of the police department and allow comparisons to other similarly sized cities,” he said. “It’s important to understand what is going on at the local level. There’s a large national narrative, but it’s important to look at local facts, how our local city polices.”
Murray presented the use-of-force changes, including restricting the use of carotid controls to circumstances that warrant deadly use of force, to the Yakima City Council during a Sept. 15 council meeting, saying they represented a “unified response” from the police department and the police union.
But Officer Jim Yates, chairman of the Yakima Police Patrolman’s Association, said the announced changes took officers by surprise. Many officers first learned about the changes after reading the headlines in the newspaper. He said a union member who had sat in on a use-of-force committee convened by Murray also was surprised by the changes.
“The board was unaware that he had made those decisions,” he said. “We knew the use-of-force policy was being reviewed, which is always good, but we thought the chief would come back to the board with the changes. People who were not part of the committee did not know about the policy changes until they hit the Herald. I had a lot of people call me and ask why they hadn’t heard about the changes from their command staff.”
Last year’s incidents involving neck restraints showed officers used them in a number of nonlethal situations for many reasons: to end fights and minimize injury to themselves and the civilians, to defuse situations faster and more effectively than other uses of force, to gain an advantage over opponents who outweighed and seemed to be overpowering them, and to render combative individuals unconscious for a few seconds to help make arrests, according to incident reports.
Yates said getting rid of carotid controls for all but lethal encounters could increase the risk of injury to both officers and civilians.
“You take that tool away from us, and what options do we have? We have Tasers, and batons, which are going to look a whole lot worse than a neck restraint,” he said.
Murray also told the City Council at the September meeting that demands to remove less-than-lethal techniques from officers’ arsenals could have unintended consequences, including forcing officers to use more intense levels of force due to the limited options.
YPD’s uses of neck restraints
YPD data from the past five years showed officers’ use of neck restraints peaked in 2017, with 28 incidents.
Officers also used 11 neck restraints in 2016, 21 in 2018, 17 in 2019 and three through May 7 of this year.
Incident reports from 2019 showed neck restraints had been applied to one Black person, five white people, and 11 Hispanic people.
The individuals officers attempted to subdue via carotid control averaged 5 foot 8 and about 182 pounds. All were males who had reportedly resisted arrest. Officers suspected drug or alcohol use by the individuals in 65% of incidents, according to analysis of incident reports.
Individuals temporarily lost consciousness in 47% of incidents where carotid controls were used last year, according to the 2019 reports.
Other uses of force beyond the carotid control also were involved in all of last year’s incidents, with injuries to civilians including a bleeding eye and bleeding nose, abrasions, lacerations, redness and friction burns, scrapes, puncture wounds, and swelling. One incident involved an injury after an officer hit the person in the back of the head with a baton, according to the incident reports.
Officers sought medical attention for people in 82% of last year’s incidents involving neck restraints, according to analysis of incident reports.
Officers also sustained injuries, including being kicked and punched and bitten by people.
Moving forward
The standard for situations that warrant deadly force is defined by state statute.
Murray defined that standard as based on the imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to an officer or person.
Prohibiting carotid controls all together “would be wrong-minded when it comes to deadly force encounters,” he said.
Murray said that since he became police chief May 1, 2019, residents haven’t issued a single use-of-force complaint against officers and that a majority of investigations actually initiate with officer concerns.
Morales said he found the department’s data about citizen-driven complaints encouraging. But he wonders if residents know where and how to report complaints. He also said important questions need to be continually asked, including how the department polices and who officers stop, arrest, and charge.
“It’s fairly easy to access 911 calls, but what’s not so apparent is how that overlays to racial statistics,” he said. “If there are disparities, they would show up in the data.”