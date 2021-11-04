The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 received official clearance from regional and federal health officials this week. Kids in Yakima County can start receiving doses soon, according to Yakima County Health District officials.
The Yakima County Health District received its first shipment of 3,000 pediatric doses Thursday, health district spokesperson Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said in an email. The health district is awaiting a release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the local health officer must sign before distribution can begin.
“Once they begin, there must be parental consent in order for the vaccine to be administered,” she said in an email.
The CDC approved a pediatric version of the vaccine for use in school-aged children Tuesday, after it received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which includes scientists from Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada, found the vaccine safe and effective, according to an announcement Wednesday morning.
In an announcement Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that this decision will help curb COVID cases in schools and encouraged parents and guardians to vaccinate their children.
The pediatric doses are one-third the size of the doses used on adults, according to the FDA. Vials of the pediatric doses come with orange caps to differentiate them from vials of adult doses, which have gray or purple caps.
Local distribution
Upon completion of a release from the CDC, the health district will distribute its vaccine allotment through mobile clinics and partnerships with local health care facilities throughout Yakima County, Badillo-Sanchez said. Local clinics and pharmacies are also expected to receive doses.
“To ensure the distribution is accessible, equitable and low barrier,” she said in an email.
More information on where to find pediatric and adult doses in Yakima County will be posted on the health district’s website.
Other community health organizations who ordered pediatric doses can expect to receive their shipments in the coming days, Badillo-Sanchez said.
During the Oct. 27 meeting of the county’s board of health, Emergency Response Coordinator Nathan Johnson said 10 local community health organizations had already put in orders for 6,900 pediatric doses. He also said it was unknown how many doses the county would actually receive.
Yakima County has about 31,000 residents between 5 and 11 years old, Johnson said.
People 19 and younger have made up 20% of total COVID cases in Yakima County during the pandemic, though none died, according to health district data.
Over 1,200 COVID cases have been recorded among Yakima area students and educators since the start of the academic year, according to health district data. In the vast majority of these cases, transmission occurred outside of schools.
During the Oct. 27 health district meeting, Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach said the county saw a significant number of COVID cases among kids in grades kindergarten through five, who were not eligible for the vaccine.
School districts
Many districts haven’t started planning for distribution of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, or they’re early in the process.
“Once our mobile teams are able to administer vaccines to ages 5-11, YHD welcomes the opportunity to continue working with schools and utilizing their facilities as locations to host a mobile clinic as requested,” Badillo-Sanchez said in an email.
Officials from the Granger, Selah, Sunnyside, Union Gap, Wapato and Zillah school districts said that district leaders had not yet discussed vaccine distribution for their elementary-aged students.
Officials in the East Valley School District were working on a vaccination clinic for some time in the coming weeks but aren’t certain if pediatric doses will be available, said district spokesperson Mikal Heintz.
The Yakima School District has vaccination clinics planned for mid-November, when it anticipates access to pediatric doses, said Jackie Follansbee, a health services nurse working on the district’s COVID team.
“We’re super excited about this ability to start vaccinating our 5- to 11-year-olds,” she said. “So, we’ve actually planned these clinics in anticipation of the arrival of that new Pfizer vaccine for kids.”
She said the district does not yet know how many pediatric doses will be available at the clinics, but she expects there will be a strong initial demand. Adult doses and booster shots will also be available.
The clinics are scheduled Nov. 15 at Washington Middle School, Nov. 16 at Franklin Middle School and Nov. 18 at Eisenhower High School. The district is working on scheduling follow-up clinics three weeks later for second doses, Follansbee said.
“We really wanted kids to have the full vaccine series before Christmas — before the Christmas break —and to help give the families a little bit of protection as we move through the holiday season,” she said.
Follansbee said that the district partners with Columbia Safety and the Yakima County Health District to organize its vaccine clinics. Trained health care workers from Columbia Safety administer the vaccines.
The district is also working with Community Health of Central Washington to schedule additional clinics to distribute COVID-19 and influenza vaccines later this year, she said.
