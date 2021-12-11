As the population — and threat — of Japanese beetles continues to grow in the lower Yakima Valley, the Washington State Department of Agriculture is proposing a quarantine to control them in 2022.
In preparation, the WSDA is asking Grandview-area businesses to complete a survey that will help the agency assess the potential economic impact of restrictions imposed by a quarantine.
The spread of this foliage-eating pest poses a danger to the agricultural industry here, said Amber Betts, media relations coordinator for the WSDA.
According to the WSDA, Japanese beetles are highly invasive pests who will eat more than 300 types of plants, including roses, grapes and hops. The adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the leaves. Adults also feed on buds, flowers and fruit on the plants and are frequently intercepted on fruit transported from the eastern U.S.
The larvae are found in soil associated with the roots of host plants. They are common under turf/sod and can be moved in potted plants, Betts said.
“The grubs that are in the ground, they eat the roots. You’ll see bare patches in your lawn that look like it hasn’t been watered, and that’s (Japanese beetles) larvae,” she said. “Adults can lay up to 100 eggs.”
Reproduction like that, along with a lack of predators to consume the invasive species, has led to a rapid spread of the pest in a very short time period.
In 2020, traps across the state caught four Japanese beetles, all in Grandview and Sunnyside. This year, more than 24,000 were captured during adult flight season, between May and October, Betts said.
She said those caught in traps are likely a small fraction of the total number of insects. After putting information about the bugs trapped in 2020 on Facebook, Betts said a Grandview resident sent pictures from 2020 of her rose bush with hundreds of beetles on it.
Still, 24,000 trapped Japanese beetles is “a startling number given that only four beetles were caught in the area in 2020, and with the kind of damage these invasive pests can do,” Betts said.
The vast majority of captured beetles were found in the Grandview area but some have made it to Sunnyside, WSDA agricultural aide Nasario Gonzalez told the Yakima Hearld-Republic in September.
Proposed quarantine
To control and eradicate the pest, the WSDA is proposing a quarantine — essentially, a 49-square mile grid centered on Grandview intended to prevent the spread of Japanese beetle from infested sites within Yakima and Benton counties.
Items for proposed regulation year-round include:
- Soil (residential, agricultural, construction, and commercial).
- Humus, compost, and growing media.
- Manure.
- Grass sod (turf).
- Yard debris.
- Potted plants.
- Bulbs.
- Plant crowns.
Items that would only be regulated during adult flight season (May 15 through Oct. 15) include:
- Cut flowers.
- Hop bines.
- Corn stalks/harvest silage.
Before establishing these restrictions, the WSDA wants to hear from businesses in and around Grandview that may be affected by the rule, Betts said. Other business owners or stakeholders are encouraged to complete an online survey in upcoming weeks.
The survey asks the type of agricultural materials businesses use, how they are transported and how limits on their transport could affect revenue or employment.
Information collected in the survey will help in compiling a Small Businesses Economic Impact Statement, Betts said.
“The input of business owners is vital to the rule-making process,” she said. “There’s no hard deadline, but we’re asking for (survey responses) as soon as possible. When we feel like we’ve got a good representation of businesses in the area, we can move on to the next step in the process.”
Visit agr.wa.gov and search “Japanese beetle” for more information on the proposed quarantine.
