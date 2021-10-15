With communities in the Yakima Valley and across the country battling the COVID-19 pandemic, a health official says residents can help themselves and everyone else by getting a flu shot.
“It’s especially important to be prepared for flu season this year to help health care systems across the country keep their focus on combating the global pandemic,” said Lori Kelley, senior director of quality with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body which fight against infection, Kelley said. The antibodies develop about two weeks after vaccination, meaning they can protect residents during the peak season for flu in late fall, winter and early spring.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, and it can reduce complications in the event of a COVID-19 contagion, Kelley said. Patients age 65 and older should talk to their health care provider about the flu vaccine and other important vaccines for their age group.
Flu activity was low in Washington last season due to both vaccination against the flu and preventative measures taken against COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing, school closures and limited travel, the Washington State Department of Health reported.
With pandemic restrictions lessening for the 2021-22 flu season, the state health department believes flu has a much higher chance of spreading this year, so it is urging Washingtonians to get the flu shot.
In Washington, all children younger than 19 may receive flu vaccines at no cost, and most insurance plans, including Medicare part B, cover the cost of flu vaccine for adults, state health officials said.
To find a flu vaccine clinic, visit www.vaccinefinder.org or call the Help Me Grow Washington hotline at (800) 322-2588.
