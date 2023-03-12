Tabatha Pimentel has been looking for a place to live in Yakima for more than a year. She needs an affordable two-bedroom apartment for her, her two youngest children and her mother.
Her need for housing has only gotten more urgent. Recently, Pimentel was diagnosed with breast cancer. In February, she started chemotherapy.
In the meantime, her children stay with her mother in a one-bedroom apartment, where they take turns sleeping on the couch and on a mattress on the floor. Pimentel sleeps in her truck in the parking lot.
She has been searching for permanent housing since her husband died four years ago. She’s spent hundreds of dollars on application fees in Yakima but doesn’t meet the income requirements for many rentals. She doesn’t have an income that’s three times the rent but, between her and her mother, there’s enough income to make things work.
“Nobody wants to give me a chance. They want three times the income. I don’t have three times the income, but I can make the rent and I can make the bills. We won’t have extra money, but so what? We can live,” Pimentel said. “I don’t understand why that’s not good enough.”
Pimentel does not meet many requirements for renters. Her rental history is in the name of her late husband. She’s never had a credit card and has no credit history.
She just wants a place to lie down. After a chemotherapy session, Pimentel needs easy access to a restroom, something she doesn’t have when she’s living in her car.
“I don’t have control over it and if I’m in my truck, it’s really super hard. It would be a lot of help,” Pimentel said. “It would be (an) improvement. It would be huge.”
Prospective renters like Pimentel and her family are facing the challenges of a post-COVID housing market that is awash in economic pressures.
Renters are trying to pay for housing in a competitive market with more restrictions on applications. At the same time, inflation is driving up the cost of other basic needs. Landlords said they’re responding to more than a year of pandemic-related economic stress that was particularly difficult for smaller and more local landlords.
Some local landlords have sold their properties or hired large property management firms. Rick Glenn, a Yakima landlord, recently hired a property management company to take over most of the rental units his family owns. It’s a countywide trend, he said.
Esther Magasis, director of human services for Yakima County, agreed. She’s seen larger corporations step in as smaller, mom-and-pop landlords step out. Companies don’t always build the same relationships with tenants. They may be less likely to take a chance and work with people.
For Pimentel, it’s a chance she needs.
“I promise I won’t let you down. I just need somebody to give me a chance and nobody has been willing. I can’t force them to,” she said.
Looking back at the pandemic
Glenn, who is also the president of the Yakima Valley Landlords Association, pointed out the economic damages the COVID-19 eviction moratorium caused for landlords.
“It was a disaster for landlords,” he said.
The eviction moratorium was put in place to keep residents housed and socially distanced during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal and state rental assistance was supposed to make up the difference and keep landlords afloat as they paid for property maintenance, taxes and mortgages.
In practice, Glenn said, things were more difficult. Glenn managed around 150 units. He said 50 of those stopped paying. Rental bills and late fees piled up.
Magasis, who manages county rental assistance programs, noted the challenge faced by Yakima landlords who might own just a few properties.
“You have a lot of landlords that are living in this community and own one to four properties,” she said. “It’s part of the reason the eviction moratorium was difficult in our community. Landlords didn’t have the capital to go months and months without rental payment.”
Glenn added that it’s been difficult to rekindle rent payments.
“When the moratorium ended, those people who quit paying didn’t start,” he said. “As an association, I know many landlords were frustrated.”
He reached out to local officials and tried to support many of his tenants in seeking rental assistance and following local processes for dispute resolution before eviction.
The delays and the evictions became expensive, he said. Smaller landlords tend to operate on tight margins.
Glenn has had a few tenants who had caused thousands of dollars of damage to properties, often creating expensive legal situations. Those losses come on top of increased costs for utilities and supplies like smoke alarms, heat pumps and building materials for property maintenance.
New regulations for landlords also add expenses. All of that shows up in higher rent, Glenn said.
“The cost of doing business goes up every year and then they get mad that we’re raising rents,” he said.
It frustrates Glenn, who said he would rather work with tenants and give them opportunities. But rental housing is also a business and he said he can’t afford to be as lenient anymore.
“You want to be fair, you want to give people a chance to fulfill their promises,” Glenn said. “I can sympathize, but we can’t provide housing if we don’t get paid.”
A post-COVID rental market
The rise in rents locally has not been unreasonable, said Lowel Krueger, executive director of the Yakima Housing Authority. The authority has several affordable housing programs in Yakima County and also tracks changes in housing costs.
“We’re not seeing something that, in our mind, is too crazy,” Krueger said.
According to a report from the University of Washington's Center for Real Estate Research, rents grew by 4% between late 2021 and late 2022 in Yakima County. The average statewide was 3%.
Average rent for all units in Yakima County was $903 in the last few months of 2022, the lowest of the counties the UW surveyed.
The vacancy rate, which was 1.1% in fall 2021, was up to 6.9% in 2022. Part of that is the construction of new housing complexes in the last few years like the Lodges on 72nd Avenue and University Parkway Apartments near Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.
It's a good trend for renters. Higher vacancy rates and more rental units can help lower prices.
“(Countywide) vacancy rates are above normal — closer to 7%,” Krueger said. “I think it will soften rents over time.”
Glenn added that he and other landlords have lowered rents in an attempt to find more reliable tenants.
Over the past few years, the median income in Yakima County has increased along with the median rent, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of rent-burdened tenants, people who pay more than 30% of their income in rent, has decreased in the same period.
A shock to the system
The same data show that over 40% of renter households -- more than 12,000 -- are still rent burdened in Yakima County. Krueger pointed out that even if overall trends are positive, rent-burdened families and tenants are still affected by the sudden increases in cost.
José Riera, a visiting professor at Central Washington University who taught business at Washington State University, said the sudden rent increase after so many months without such a change could be a shock to the rental market.
Erika Rutter and Jessica Mendez work with Volunteer Attorney Services (VAS), a nonprofit that provides pro bono attorney help to qualified clients. Rutter is the staff attorney at VAS and works with tenants on eviction cases. Mendez is the bilingual housing justice project manager and helps with rental assistance applications.
Many low-income residents who work with VAS were surprised by a sudden jump in rents.
“Landlords could not raise rent while the eviction moratorium was in place,” Rutter said. “It seemed like the day the moratorium expired, several tenants got rent increases.”
Seasonal or migrant agricultural workers are often the most vulnerable, Mendez said. She’s seen verbal evictions and harassment drive out many tenants with unstable incomes. Those tenants can be less confrontational to avoid expensive or consequential legal situations. That leads to higher eviction rates.
This is all occurring in the midst of inflation. High prices for fuel and food often put residents in difficult positions; residents may be forced to choose between housing and other basic needs.
“I’ve had to borrow a lot of the application fees that I’ve had to pay, which I then have to repay out of my check, which leaves me stressed even further,” Pimentel said of her search for housing.
The Bureau of Labor and Statistics described the cost of shelter as the largest contributor to cost increases during the last year; rent is one of the larger causes of inflation.
Squeeze for low-income rentals
Rutter and Mendez said it’s getting harder to find affordable housing in Yakima County. There’s a need for new, low-income housing, Rutter explained. New construction has targeted higher-income tenants, and that doesn’t help the housing market for low-income residents.
“My feeling from practice is that Yakima County is building more housing, but it’s not always affordable housing,” Rutter said. “(Our) clients definitely need housing that is under $1,000 … If they can find a two-bedroom apartment under $800, that’s really rare.”
It’s a point Glenn agrees with. The supply of higher-end rentals has increased, often with rents between $1,500 and $2,000. At the same time, he said many of his tenants are focused on maintaining their current living situation, rather than seeking out larger or more expensive apartments.
Riera, who tracks trends in Yakima's housing market, said it's more expensive to buy and build housing. Rising interest rates make paying back loans more expensive, so people are borrowing less money for home construction and purchases. Residents who might have decided to buy a house a year ago may instead stay in their apartments.
“So much headwind for potential homebuyers forces them to rent,” Riera said.
If residents with higher incomes choose the security of cheaper apartments, there are fewer opportunities for low-income tenants who can only afford those units. It means people like Pimentel have fewer choices and are competing against applicants with higher incomes.
“Low-income housing is still in a terrible state,” Glenn said.
Who is managing properties?
There may be less room for tenants to work with landlords. Glenn turned about two-thirds of the rental units he owns over to Wilson Real Estate Management after the losses incurred during the pandemic and because of increased state regulations.
“That’s another trend,” he said. “The use of property management has increased.”
Management companies tend to have higher standards for tenants.
Glenn still manages about 50 units himself. He said he gives people opportunities on a case-by-case basis, opportunities that property management companies may not grant. Renters have a chance to build a relationship with him.
It can be beneficial for tenants and local governments when they can work with landlords. Magasis said Yakima County’s Department of Human Services has been able to collaborate with some of those landlords.
But after the challenges of the pandemic, property management firms could play a bigger role, she said.
“We might have a shift from mom-and-pop landlords who you can build human relationship with to larger, corporate (landlords),” Magasis added.
Rutter, who helps tenants when they receive a legal summons for evictions, said the situation is the same for tenants who are facing eviction, regardless of the size or location of landlords.
What does the future look like?
Riera is worried that the housing market will continue to tighten. Less housing construction now may have greater effects in the future. Building homes takes time. A delay now decreases future supply.
“You don’t feel the effect until six to 12 months down the line,” he said.
He added that Yakima’s high vacancy rates could also be caused, in part, by tenants who leave when rent gets too high.
COVID-19 rental assistance is still a key part of the puzzle for some tenants, but that program will expire this year. That worries advocates at VAS, who help tenants apply for it.
Magasis said Yakima County has received steady interest in rental assistance between September 2020 and now. Today, two out of every three applications are new to the program. Yakima County has distributed more than $30 million in assistance.
“Yakima County has a 17% poverty rate. We do have a lot of people who use this,” Magasis said.
The county is working with the state to get a limited amount of funding for housing, but it will be less than the large amount of rental assistance the county distributed during the pandemic.
“It won’t be to the size and scale of the last few years,” Magasis said.
Riera suggested local governments prepare short-term housing solutions, including zoning changes and altering existing properties to make them mixed-use or short-term housing, while encouraging new building for different segments of the housing market.
“What do we have that we can retrofit?” he said. “Anything that can be retrofitted into temporary housing or mixed use, it behooves us.”
One step forward, five steps back
Last week, Pimentel had her second chemotherapy session. She is confident. She knows she can beat this, she said.
“This chemo I have, I do for a year. I do 17 of them. We’re one down, 16 left,” she said.
Recovering from treatment is hard on her body, though. It’s more difficult to do physical labor or search for housing when her body needs rest.
Pimentel could move to Seattle, where she could be provided treatment and housing, but she wouldn’t be able to bring children or her dog, who also sleeps in the car. She doesn’t want to leave her two teenage children or uproot them from their lives here.
“I opt not to be comfortable and to be here and live in my truck so I can be with my kids,” Pimentel said. “I’m a mom. What other choice am I going to make? It’s really not a choice to me.”
Pimentel was sleeping on her sister’s floor for several days after her first chemotherapy session but left when the landlord said she could not stay. She can’t work as often when recovering from treatment, she said. She’s grateful for her employers’ flexibility but is still stressed when she has to pay for housing application fees and for gas to keep her truck warm at night.
Her daughter started a GoFundMe looking for support, but it’s been difficult to find any.
“I’m going to be down for at least two weeks. I don’t get to do anything, I don’t get to try to do anything," Pimentel said right before her last chemotherapy session. "It’s like a rock and a hard spot. One step forward, five steps back. I don’t know what to do.”
