In April 2020, 249 passengers took Alaska Airlines flights from Yakima to Seattle. Flights were 11% full.
It was the first whole month after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In late March, the state had issued a stay-at-home order.
A year later, with more people resuming leisure and business travel, flights from the Yakima Air Terminal are filling up again.
Airport officials hope those improving numbers will prompt Alaska Airlines to resume additional air service to Seattle.
Last month, 3,880 passengers boarded 59 Alaska Airlines flights from the Yakima airport, the most since the start of the pandemic. Planes were 86.5% full, the highest load since December 2016, when planes were at 87.2% capacity.
With flights filling up, airport manager Rob Peterson is working to convince Alaska Airlines to resume a third daily flight out of the Yakima airport. The airport sent a letter to Alaska Airlines in early April making its case.
The letter cited boarding numbers in March, which showed that flights from Yakima were 77.3% full.
“These numbers continue to support the fact that we need a third, and potentially a fourth, flight,” Peterson said in a phone interview Monday.
Pre-pandemic, Alaska Airlines had three to four flights between Yakima and Seattle each day. When travel halted in late March, Alaska went down to a single daily flight. The airline resumed a second daily flight in August when passenger boardings started to increase.
Flights currently depart from Yakima to Seattle at 5:30 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. That often means long layovers — sometimes 8 to 10 hours — in Seattle.
Alaska Airlines has not responded, but the airport has heard from its air service consulting firm that there are signs of interest from airline officials, Peterson said.
A third flight between Yakima and Seattle is listed on the airline’s flight schedule after Aug. 1. However, Peterson said flight scheduling is fluid, and the airport will have to wait until late June to see whether it gets a third flight.
Alaska Airlines did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.
Attracting additional air service
In the last few months, the Yakima Air Terminal has been working with its air service consulting firm and the Yakima County Development Association, asking travelers and employers about their leisure and business needs.
The process included surveying more than 200 employers with more than 12,000 employees and collecting passenger data from the Yakima airport from November to April.
The airport will use the information to pursue new air service out of the Yakima airport, Peterson said.
A draft version of the survey findings shows 80% of businesses are interested in flying from the Yakima airport but desire additional flights. About 55% of that group said they want more flights to Seattle.
Peterson said the airport plans to present the official findings in late June and then start meeting with residents and businesses to provide updates.
“Air service development in the Yakima Valley is key for our community to continue to thrive,” Peterson said.