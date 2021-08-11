As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in Yakima County, patients are getting younger, with even infants testing positive.
Medical staff at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima have seen six children under age 1 test positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer. Unlike earlier waves of the pandemic, medical staffers are seeing more cases among children under 12 — for whom a vaccine isn't yet approved — as the highly transmissible delta variant spreads even faster than other mutations.
They're also seeing many more cases among adults under age 60, with the majority from 30 to 60 years old, and almost all of them unvaccinated.
"Getting vaccinated is an incredibly important thing," hospitalist Dr. Zachary Diiulio said during a Yakima Valley Memorial news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Yakima Valley Memorial is requiring all providers, employees, students and contracted employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, per state order this week. It has more than 3,000 employees.
"We hope that this will help fight the pandemic," Brueggemann said.
The hospital is also limiting visitors again as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in the community.
The vaccine isn't 100% effective, so a small number of those who get vaccinated may still become infected. But the symptoms are greatly decreased for those who are vaccinated, Diiulio said, and most aren't sick enough to be hospitalized.
And that's crucial as hospitals throughout Washington struggle with increasing numbers of patients. As of early July, Yakima Valley Memorial was treating two COVID patients a day, a number that has grown to an average of 33 people day, Memorial said in a Wednesday news release.
"We are entering a phase of the pandemic unlike what we've seen so far," Brueggemann said. "The fifth wave is actually proving to be very significant."
Numbers up statewide
Washington hospitals are severely strained, with COVID patients doubling from 426 total cases July 26 to 853 cases as of Aug. 9, according to the Washington State Hospital Association.
Memorial said it is seeing high volumes in its emergency room, which is the second-busiest in the state and treats nearly 300 people a day. Transferring patients to other hospitals isn't an option because they're all seeing more COVID-19 patients.
"The entire region is saturated," Brueggemann said. "Our fear is that they'll get worse before they get better."
Because health care facilities in the entire region are saturated, they are seeing more times when they have to hold patients in the ER, sometimes up to 24 hours, because there is no place to transfer them.
Along with increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, the hospital is treating record numbers of patients overall, Diiulio said. "Every single department right now is working at their absolute max," he said.
At the same time, Memorial and other hospitals across the state are seeing a shortage of nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care workers. As a result, the hospital is suspending most in-person visits. There are some exceptions for end of life, critical care and obstetric patients.
The hospital has slightly adjusted its visitor policy throughout the pandemic, and briefly allowed one visitor per patient when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreased.
"We're hoping it can be short-term," Brueggemann said of the visitation limits. Hospital officials will revisit the policy in September.
As of Wednesday, Memorial had about 100 registered nurse positions it couldn't fill, he said. Some have left the medical field because of burnout from working so much during the pandemic and suffering physical and emotional effects from that work.
"It's demoralizing," Brueggemann said. "Then you have to listen to people talk about how this isn't such a big deal. There's so much misinformation."
Along with vaccinations, Diiulio and Brueggemann stressed the importance of masking and social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone, including those fully vaccinated, wear face coverings inside in closed areas around other people.
Local trends
A total of 39 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 countywide Wednesday. The last time it was that high was mid-January, according to Yakima Health District records.
Dr. Yasmin Barrios, an epidemiologist with the Yakima Health District, said in a community briefing Tuesday that Yakima County, like the rest of the U.S., has seen an increase in COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations. She attributed the rise to the more infectious delta variant, behavior changes that came after reopening on June 30, and less mask wearing.
While there have been breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated, the majority of cases are among unvaccinated individuals, she said.
Yakima County hospitalization rates, which were at 2.7 per 100,000 in mid-June, are at 11.2 this week, according to the health district.
Barrios said younger and healthier people are being hospitalized, including those in the 29-39 and 40-50 age groups. Those who are older are more likely to be vaccinated, she said.
“Our hospitalization rate, our case rate tell us there’s an incredible amount of community spread. And community spread means it’s everywhere,” she said.
The hospitals in the Yakima and Tri-Cities region had 92.6% of staffed ICU beds occupied as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health. Of 94 adult ICU beds in the region, 87 were occupied. Of those, 16 beds, or 17%, were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Joanna Markell contributed reporting.