For more locations offering COVID-19 vaccine, go YakimaVaccines.org.

• 7-10 a.m., Prosser Memorial Hospital, 723 Memorial St. Appointments required at www.prosserhealth.org or 509-786-6601.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Taqueria Rinconcito, 1001 N. First St., Yakima

Rewards for current employees, incentives to attract more

Here are some of the measures Yakima Valley Memorial is taking to reward current employees for their work and attract prospective employees.

• A weekend incentive of up to $500 for working a 12-hour shift on the weekend for RNS, NACs (certified nursing assistants), phlebotomists and respiratory therapists (RTs)

• Referral bonuses for current staff, who can receive up to $2,000 for referring an RN or RT

• A $10,000 sign-on bonus for respiratory therapists