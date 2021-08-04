As the delta variant causes a rise in COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, some Yakima Valley health care providers will require staff be vaccinated, while others are reviewing policies.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, one of the community’s primary care networks, last week approved a mandate for all staff to be vaccinated against the virus unless granted medical exemptions by a doctor as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These include severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis to a previous dose or component of the vaccine.
CEO Rhonda Hauff said the mandate would go into effect Sept. 1, allowing staff time to do research and get questions answered.
The Washington State Hospital Association announced Monday its board supports required COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers, something that could impact the policies of local hospitals.
The renewed level of vigilance comes amid a “fifth wave” of the virus as the more contagious delta variant accounts for most new cases in the state.
Delta variant
In Yakima County, new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations more than doubled from the start of July to its end. Now, that could be worsening. On Tuesday, the Yakima Health District reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 — the first time the county has seen a new daily case count over 100 since mid-February.
Of recent cases and hospitalizations, 96% were among unvaccinated individuals in Yakima County, health officials said.
Nearby Prosser Memorial Health said in a Tuesday statement that it is also seeing a “sudden and sharp increase in COVID positive patients,” the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated.
“We used to believe that only older patients with medical comorbidities were at risk. This seems to be no longer true,” Prosser’s emergency department medical director Dr. Robert Wenger said in the statement. “We are seeing young, healthy patients in their 20s who need to be admitted for oxygen. A few of these young and healthy patients have required ICU level of care.”
Vaccinated individuals can also contract the variant, but it’s far less common, according to CDC data. People who are vaccinated are eight times less likely to be infected and 25 times less likely to be hospitalized than those who are not vaccinated, a document released last week by the CDC said. Their symptoms are reported to be mild.
When vaccinated people do contract the delta variant, though, they appear just as likely to spread the virus. CDC data suggests that it is as contagious as chickenpox.
Health officials are encouraging anyone who is not vaccinated to do so, both to protect themselves and others. While vaccines protect against severe symptoms of the delta variant, they say its continued spread could lead to new variants that could “render the vaccine less effective.”
“There is no definitive evidence yet that this is occurring, but scientists around the world are closely evaluating this possibility,” said Teresa McCallion, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health.
She said what has been seen is increasingly aggressive variants. The delta variant is more infectious than past strains, for example, while the gamma variant — also seen in Washington — causes higher hospitalization and death rates than other variants.
“The best way to combat mutations is to stop transmissions — yet another reason why we encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, if they can,” said McCallion.
Local hospital’s approach
In light of the delta variant’s spread, the Washington State Hospital Association on Monday announced a resolution supporting requirements for health care workers to have COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Washington’s hospitals and health systems exist to improve and protect the health of our communities. In keeping with that goal, the Washington State Hospital Association Board of Directors urges all hospitals in Washington State to adopt policies that require all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to follow steps determined by the hospital’s policies,” it said.
It called vaccines “extraordinarily safe and effective,” pointing to more than 4.4 million people statewide who “have been vaccinated with minimal side effects.”
“Hospital and health system employee vaccination against COVID-19 is vital to safely care for patients by protecting them from infection. It is also vital to stop the spread of the virus within health care facilities and among coworkers and other caregivers,” it said.
No area hospitals have current plans to implement such a mandate.
“We do not currently have plans to mandate COVID vaccinations,” a Yakima Valley Memorial spokesperson said Monday. “But we are carefully watching what other health organizations in our region are doing and will follow guidance from national, regional and local health officials.”
As of mid-June, 62% of Memorial staff were fully vaccinated and 68% had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Astria Health, which has hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside as well as clinics throughout the Yakima Valley, reported this week that 57% of its workforce was fully vaccinated. That broke down to 61% at Astria Sunnyside Hospital and associated clinics, and 53% at Astria Toppenish Hospital and its clinics.
“These are encouraging percentages, and we’re grateful to our team for getting us this far,” said Maxwell Owens, the organization’s senior vice president and CFO. “Still, the goal is 70% vaccinations to achieve community immunity. As health care providers we need to help lead that effort.”
Owens said the organization would “likely put something in place that allows for staff to better protect themselves and their patients,” which could be in the form of a vaccination policy.
“Whatever we do, we’ll seek to accommodate personal beliefs to the greatest responsible extent,” he said. “The bottom line is that we want to keep people as safe as reasonably possible without overstepping.”
Both hospital groups said they would be looking to local, regional and national guidance on staff safety measures. Astria representatives said that the hospital association’s resolution “adds heavily to the discussion” of vaccination policies among staff.
Healthcare networks
The rise of the delta variant and new COVID-19 cases in the Yakima County community was enough for Neighborhood Health’s board to create a mandate for staff vaccination, Hauff said. In recent weeks, she said, positivity rates for COVID-19 among patients surged from about 0-2% to 15%.
“We are very concerned about how rapidly this virus is going through our community, so our board really felt it was important to protect the staff, protect the patients and then protect the staff when they go home. It was a really important but very healthy decision,” Hauff said of the vaccination mandate among staff starting Sept. 1.
Already, about 80% of Neighborhood Health employees are vaccinated, “so we don’t have a long ways to go.” Hauff said the organization’s work with vulnerable community members and the spread of the delta variant make it an important step.
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is close behind, with a vaccination rate among staff of 77.2%. A spokesperson said Tuesday there is no mandate for staff to be vaccinated. But the clinic network is “currently working on addressing vaccine hesitancy in our community and among our staff… and convince them to get vaccinated.”
Community Health of Central Washington is not making vaccines mandatory at this time, said spokesman Trevor Barritt. But the health care network is returning to its social distancing and masking practices, he said.
But for some, vaccination is the key response.
“When you hear that it’s as transmissible as chickenpox, you really have to stand and take notice,” said Hauff of Neighborhood Health. “The faster we get more people immunized, the faster we can get people back to normal.”