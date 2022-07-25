Jane Orleman had seen husband Richard "Dick" Elliott's massive reflector artwork, "Circle of Light," up close just once before a celebratory event on Monday. Elliott, his brother-in-law and a friend installed the piece high on the Yakima Valley SunDome in the summer of 1992.
"I went up on the roof once and that was enough," Orleman said. So when state arts officials asked her about going up there again — this time to mark the restoration of Elliott’s creation — she gave a firm "maybe."
But Monday was such a special occasion, something Orleman and others had worked toward for years, and she couldn't pass up the chance to place the last of the nearly 50,000 3-inch reflectors that comprise the restored artwork. Mindful of the sun, heat and height, she wore a big floppy hat, lighter-colored clothing and athletic shoes.
"I'm a little afraid to go up there," Orleman said shortly before her turn in the aerial lift to the upper rim of the 90-foot-tall SunDome. "But I would regret not doing it."
Burton Construction Inc. completed the two-month-long restoration project, which involved removing what was left of the original reflectors Elliott placed by hand and recreating the entire artwork with new reflectors. Elliott made 24 sections of distinctive designs, six of which draw inspiration from patterns on traditional Yakama baskets.
Workers left 15 empty spots on the west side of the SunDome so Orleman and others could finish the restoration by placing reflectors. It was a way of thanking them for their support of the restoration. They included state Reps. Gina Mosbrucker, Chris Corry and Bruce Chandler and Karen Hanan, executive director of ArtsWA, which is the Washington State Arts Commission.
In remarks inside the SunDome before the more than two dozen guests headed outside, state arts officials also thanked state Reps. Jim Honeyford and Steve Tharinger and state Sen. Curtis King, who couldn't be there Monday.
"It's a signature piece of art," Hanan said. At 880 feet long and a little more than 5 feet wide, it's also the largest piece in Washington’s State Art Collection.
Elliott, who died in 2008, is best known for his creations like "Circle of Light" — large sculptural installations using industrial highway reflectors to form intricate and symbolic geometric patterns. His artworks are celebrated for showing variations of light and dynamic interactions between colors, according to Elliott's biography on the state arts commission’s website.
He and Orleman's youngest brother Bill spent six weeks in the summer of 1992 creating Circle of Light with the help of a friend, Tom Dell. "They were so exhausted. He was a friend of Dick's so he kind of helped take some of the work off them," Orleman recalled.
"Dick still had to put up every reflector, but he had help taking the reflectors up there and putting glue on the back."
Over time the reflectors and the glue wilted under the Yakima Valley's intense sunlight and extreme weather, some fading and more than half falling from their white plastic backplates. An $80,000 assessment by Architectural Resources Group indicated that replacing all the reflectors, not just those that had faded or had fallen from their backplates, was the best option to ensure a long future and lower maintenance for the artwork.
In 2021 the Legislature approved funding for the purchase of 50,000 replacement reflectors, labor, conservation oversight, lifts and scaffolding.
The replacement reflectors came from the same manufacturer Elliott used for the originals. That took some extra effort, because the manufacturer no longer makes green, blue or clear reflectors, just orange and red. After some discussion, the manufacturer agreed to do a custom run for this project, said Jennifer Pont, an architectural conservator with Architectural Resources Group.
Orleman praised the efforts of all who made the restoration happen. She recalled going with Elliott to the SunDome to get a better idea of what he could create there. "I saw an enormous task. He looked up and saw a marvelous opportunity," she said.
"I imagine you're pretty worn out," she said, looking toward some of the Burton workers present Monday.
Guests were dazzled by the lively new Circle of Art, which glowed in the hot summer sun. Its reflectors were bright and shiny, doing exactly what they were made to do.
"This is just gorgeous," Orleman said.
