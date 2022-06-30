Fresh water is flowing at Millennium Plaza this week after the reinstallation of the bubbler wall representing water, light and the Yakima Valley’s relationship with the mountains.
The new feature has the same blue hue and active bubbles as the original and is part of a larger restoration project underway at 22 S. Third St. in downtown Yakima.
The Millennium Foundation, with help from the city and community partners, is supplying funding and working to restore the public art piece titled “Water of Life” that was first dedicated in 2003 as part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ “Artists and Communities” initiative in the new millennium.
City Manager Bob Harrison said the city was excited to partner with the Millennium Foundation for the project and appreciates financial support from the foundation’s board for the project.
“The updated and new improvements are an enhancement since the original plaza elements went in that will reduce the amount of theft and vandalism that takes place within elements of the current structure and reinvigorates the plaza to match its former level of greatness,” he said in an email. “It has been terrific being a partner in this restoration.”
The city has helped with other infrastructure upgrades at the plaza, like restoring the condition of the benches, replacing the light ring and getting the fountains working, project manager Jenn Zuetenhorst said in an email.
Parks and recreation manager Ken Wilkinson said the cost for the recent maintenance at the plaza was $8,750 for the bubbler wall, $9,996 for the light ring and $2,346 for the benches.
With the installation of the bubbler wall complete, the largest remaining steps include replacing the glass windows for the artifact niches and finishing the restoration of the artifacts to be installed.
Zuetenhorst said costs for the restoration project, funded by the Millennium Foundation, were initially estimated to be between $60,000-$190,000. A wide range was set to capture varying costs related to art acquisition and replacement, but the total cost is now estimated to be at the low end of that range, she said.
The city is anticipating a rededication of the plaza once work concludes in 2023 to align with the 20-year anniversary of the original dedication.
Community gathering place
Elizabeth Miller of Allied Arts originally brought forward the idea to create a central feature in downtown Yakima that would bring the community together, and she helped secure funding for the public art piece through the National Endowment for the Arts.
She worked with artist Wen Ti Tsen, who developed the concept into “Water of Life” to represent the irrigation, labor and landscape of the area.
It was a labor of love to share the story of Yakima with the community, Miller said.
“The purpose of the plaza was to be a community gathering place where, no matter what your background or what your interests might be, you could go onto the plaza and find something that pertained to you,” Miller said.
She said the bronze sculptures and other artifacts included in the plaza were selected during an intense three-year process to recognize the history and people of the Yakima Valley.
“Everything was brought with great celebration in terms of recognizing the dignity and the information there,” she said. “It’s a history, it’s an acknowledgement of all the work people did and how they created the Valley as it is.”
One of the bronze pieces, a cast of a berry basket from a piece lent by the Yakama Nation Museum, represents the Yakama tradition of picking huckleberries from the foothills of Pahto (Mount Adams) each fall.
“We worked very carefully with the Yakama Nation to make sure people understood why it was there,” Miller said.
Another bronze piece, the saddle, is significant because of the history of horses in the Valley. But Miller said the piece also attracted different groups to interact with the art.
“One of my big joys was to go down on prom night and watch all the people going to prom sitting on the saddle, having their picture taken for the prom with their groups. I thought that was something,” Miller said. “I’ve watched through the years how people engaged and used the purpose of (the plaza).”
Returning the plaza to its original dignity is important, Miller said.
“A great effort is being made to make sure that the plaza goes back and reflects all the energy and all the input that we had from the community in order to select the pieces that we did,” she said.
Restoration
Andy Granitto, former exhibit designer for the Yakima Valley Museum, came to the project at the invitation of the Millennium Foundation board to focus on restoring the community art objects included in the piece.
He started the process by taking an inventory of the plaza, assessing the condition of the remaining artifacts, and determining what would need to be restored or replaced with a replica.
The plaza has a series of bronze sculptures and two concrete walls with 36 glass-enclosed niches. About 22 of those niches were empty at the start of Granitto’s inventory, he said.
Over the years, “Water of Life” has been vandalized, the glass windows broken and objects stolen, and the condition of some of the remaining artifacts had been degraded by sunlight. An important part of Granitto’s contribution to the new installation was finding secure glass that can’t be broken, he said.
The glass of each window will be replaced in coming months and locking mechanisms and lighting will be added in each of the niches, he said. Once the lighting is in, the artifacts can begin to be installed.
Granitto said the process of reaching out to local artists or donors about specific artifacts has been a lengthy and intense one.
“It’s been real detective work,” he said. “And when I finally got through to people, they’re all so helpful and so eager to make this happen again.”
Granitto has also been in touch with original artist Wen Ti Tsen throughout the project.
“Elizabeth Miller and Wen Ti Tsen, they worked together to really make that artwork represent the full range of diversity in the Valley. All the people, their history, their lives, their heritage,” Granitto said. “We agreed early on that we were going to make it as authentic a restoration as possible and not go replacing some things with other things.”
One item that will return to the plaza is a miniature model of the John Deere Model BO Lindeman tractor, a tread tractor model that was used in Yakima Valley orchards. Granitto said the model was a favorite of Wen Ti Tsen’s.
“I believe it was stolen or went missing shortly after it opened, and I think it was replaced with another one which again, disappeared,” Granitto said. “Clearly, the community loves it. They express their love in a weird way.”
Another item that is being restored is the SunDome reflector art piece, originally created by late Ellensburg artist Richard C. “Dick” Elliott. His widow, the artist Jane Orleman, is providing the parts and helping rebuild the piece, Granitto said.
Granitto said the art in the plaza is special because it represents common objects that speak to the important parts of people’s lives.
He said it’ll be important to the community when the pieces are restored and returned — “It’ll be like seeing old friends.”
