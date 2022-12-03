ELLENSBURG — A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection to a fire that destroyed the ACX maintenance building and the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center on Vantage Highway early Friday morning.
According to a post on the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, sheriff's deputies served a search warrant on an apartment on East Helena Avenue in Ellensburg where they arrested 24-year-old Lyle "Chance" Morgan on suspicion of first-degree arson. Morgan is a former employee of ACX.
ACX is a hay press and exporter. Estimated losses for the two buildings is $7 million, according to information posted by the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's officials said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the four-alarm structure fire at 6061 Vantage Highway at 12:26 a.m. on Friday. KVFR Chief John Sinclair said no injuries were reported, but both buildings were destroyed along with an estimated 1,000 tons of hay.
“It’s still not under control. We still have units out there actively engaged,” Sinclair said at 12:25 p.m. Friday. “We have brought in excavators because it’s unsafe.
“We’ve had multiple collapses and had to set up collapse zones around the structures. Currently we still have active fire in both buildings and we’re doing what we can to mitigate that.”
Sinclair said 25 firefighters from 10 different agencies responded and that the fire was investigated as suspicious.
The Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center is a city-owned building. The building was used for tennis lessons, kids’ birthday parties, gymnastics, in-line hockey; indoor soccer, pickleball, youth sports programs and racquetball.
“The loss of the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center is devastating for the community and city of Ellensburg,” Ellensburg Parks & Recreation Director Brad Case said. “For over 40 years the facility has served a very important role, especially in the winter months, providing a wide range of recreational opportunities for the residents of Kittitas County.”
Rodeo City Gymnastics also had a 6,000-square-foot facility on site, owner Carla Ball said. She said there was nothing salvageable in the building.
“All the walls are caved in and they’re in the process of cleaning up the walls now. It’s just really sad,” Ball said. “There was a lot of gymnastics equipment in there and a lot to replace.”
