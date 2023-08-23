There will be an increase in night flights at the Yakima Training Center for a week starting Friday as the U.S. Army conducts night training at the base.
Units under the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command, which includes Army Rangers and Green Berets, will have a training exercise Aug. 25-31, according to a news release from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
The Yakima Training Center, north of Selah, is a satellite garrison of JBLM.
Army officials say troops will use training ammunition, and there will be an increase in helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft and airplanes operating over the center at night in what is described as a routine training exercise. Residents should also expect an increase in noise as well as air traffic.
