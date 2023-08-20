The Yakima Training Center will have an informational meeting later this month for East Selah residents affected by well water contamination.
The meeting will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Selah Civic Center on 216 S. First St. Residents can speak with experts about the contamination, home filter installations and the most recent water testing results.
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also referred to as PFAS, is a family made up of thousands of chemicals, some of which can be extremely pervasive in the human body and the environment. They can also be toxic to humans in minute quantities.
PFOS and PFOAS, two of the most harmful members of the PFAS family, were used in abundance in a firefighting foam used in firefighting exercises at the Yakima Training Center for decades. They are sometimes called forever chemicals.
Over the years, the chemicals seeped into the ground and outward in the direction of East Selah.
The Army began testing private water wells in the area for PFAS in late 2021. By September 2022, it had tested 300 wells in East Selah, 62 of which exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum contaminant levels for PFAS.
The Army has provided free bottled water to homes that are affected by the contamination, and has visited some homes to gauge the viability of installing whole-home filtration systems as a longer-term solution to the contamination. The Army said in July that contractors would start installing filtration systems this fall.
In late May, the Army, the EPA and the state Department of Ecology tested 45 wells and took samples from five surface water sources.
Greg Caron, an Ecology hydrogeologist, said preliminary results from the May testing showed eight wells in East Selah tested above the federal limit.
Three of those wells were tested for PFAS in 2022 and did not exceed drinking water standards. According to an Army spokesperson, seven homes are now receiving bottled water. The eighth well did not have a house on the property.
In a newsletter announcing the meeting, the Army said it will begin testing different wells on a quarterly basis.
