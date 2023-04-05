Army National Guard troops attending classes at the Yakima Training Center now have a place to stay on base.
Officials opened a new 128-bed barracks in late March at the training center north of Selah.
The barracks will provide housing for guard troops attending classes put on by the Washington National Guard’s 205th Regimental Training Institute, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Seattle District. The training institute trains National Guard troops in various military occupations, as well as classes for non-commissioned officers and candidate schools for commissioned and warrant officers.
Previously, guard units taking classes at the center had to stay in motels near the training center, which military officials said was more expensive.
The $20 million barracks were designed by Army engineers with advice from the training center and the training regiment.
The barracks were designed in 2012, with the construction contract awarded in 2018. The Yakima Training Center is a satellite installation of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
