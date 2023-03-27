A U.S. Army helicopter will land at Eisenhower High School near the baseball field Tuesday morning.

Students will have a chance to check out the helicopter and other equipment as a part of an Army recruitment event, a news release said.

The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter will land around 11 a.m. and take off from the school at about 1 p.m., the release said. No students will be near the helicopter during its takeoff or landing. Personnel from the Yakima Training Center will provide aviation support.

Local Army recruiters helped organize Army Day at the high school to let students know about career opportunities in the armed forces, the release said.

Contact Vanessa Ontiveros at vontiveros@yakimaherald.com.

