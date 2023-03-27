A U.S. Army helicopter will land at Eisenhower High School near the baseball field Tuesday morning.
Students will have a chance to check out the helicopter and other equipment as a part of an Army recruitment event, a news release said.
The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter will land around 11 a.m. and take off from the school at about 1 p.m., the release said. No students will be near the helicopter during its takeoff or landing. Personnel from the Yakima Training Center will provide aviation support.
Local Army recruiters helped organize Army Day at the high school to let students know about career opportunities in the armed forces, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.