The U.S. Army found relatively high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in more wells near the Yakima Training Center during its second round of drinking water testing.
The Army is giving people who use those wells bottled water and will continue to do so.
The Army tested 86 drinking water sources on private property close to YTC during late January. At 30 wells that provide water for 44 residences the levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance, or PFAS, exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lifetime Health Advisory of 70 parts per trillion, according to the release. Those affected were given drinking water alternatives, like bottled water.
A previous round of testing in October 2021 looked at 22 nearby drinking wells and found relatively high levels of PFAS in eight wells that served 12 residences, according to the release.
The tests looked for Perfluorooctanoic acid and Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, which are both categorized as PFAS, the release said. PFAS, also called forever chemicals, do not break down over time. They can accumulate in bodies of water and build up in fish and mammals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PFAS can be found in some cooking tools, food packaging, carpet and furniture treatments, as well as firefighting foam previously used at YTC, according to the release.
The effects of PFAS exposure in humans are not fully understood, according to the CDC. Various studies have shown that PFAS exposure may be linked to increased risk of certain types of cancer, increased cholesterol levels, mild decreases in birth weights, decreased responses to juvenile vaccinations and liver changes, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, a public health agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
