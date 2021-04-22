A crew of about 60 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gathered with a handful of Yakima city and county workers to fill and stack sandbags, run pumps and perform other flood response measures Thursday.
There was no flood. But even so, areas of the county are prone to flooding, so training exercises are useful, county and Corps officials said.
In 2016, parts of West Valley experienced flooding when heavy rains and runoff swamped the area. Roads were damaged and culverts clogged in the areas near Wide Hollow, Cottonwood Canyon and Ahtanum creeks
Thursday’s event at the Yakima County Fairgrounds not only gave crews a hands-on lesson in flood response techniques, it also helped them connect with Corps personnel who often respond to major flooding in the Yakima Valley.
“We can come out in an emergency and support the county, the city, we can come anywhere and help out,” said Keith Rudie, Corps of Engineers soils engineer.
Teams learned to properly fill sandbags and stack them in different flooding settings.
Andy Vickers, lead technician in the county’s roads department, said he learned those techniques are crucial.
His office typically fills sandbags to the top, ties them shut and uses them for establishing barriers or temporary berms.
“You don’t tie them – you flap them over,” he said. “For normal stuff, you fill them all the way up. For water, it’s a different story.”
He also said there’s a lot of teamwork involved in sandbagging. One person has to fluff a bag — open it for filling – while another person fills it. Then another person is needed to stack it, and another to move it to where it’s being placed for flood control.
“It’s a chain,” he said.
Rudie pointed to a unique sandbagging technique called a ring dike. Sandbags are stacked in a ring, resembling a doughnut.
They are used around breaches in levies. Often a breach in the soil will allow water to seep out the other side.
The ring dike is stacked with the breach at its center. This slows the water enough to let it seep through without continuing to erode the soil and enlarging the breach, Rudie said.
The Corps also has a large sandbag filler, a machine with a hopper that can fill upward of 1,600 bags an hour.
Mike Wevadau, with the Corps emergency management team, said training events like the one Thursday improve working relationships between the Corps and local residents, who better know their areas better than anyone else.
“So when we do come out, we have a network to collaborate,” he said.