With the 2020 Census rapidly approaching, Yakima residents can expect to see Census Bureau invitations arriving by mail in March.
Data from the 2020 Census, slated for April 1, will determine how the federal government distributes about $800 billion over the next decade to states and cities for critical services including hospitals, schools, emergency response services, and road maintenance.
Yakima city spokesman Randy Beehler said past funding has gone toward transportation projects, community development grants and school construction.
“We only get one chance every 10 years at achieving a full count,” Beehler said. “That’s why a complete and accurate count is so important. Fill out your form to help make sure we here in Yakima don’t miss out on our share of resources.”
Education efforts this year have been particularly important to Yakama Yakima El Censo 2020 coalition — a network of community organizations dedicated to making sure that everyone in the Yakima Valley is counted in the 2020 census.
The group formed to raise awareness about the census and to counter fear surrounding a citizenship question the Trump Administration attempted to add. The question will not be included in this year’s census after a Supreme Court ruling in June. Some were concerned the question would lead to drastic undercounts.
This year’s census will have 10 questions for the head of the household to fill out, as well as eight questions for other household members. Once the invitations arrive, residents can respond online, by phone or by mail.
Census takers will begin visiting those who live in large group settings, such as assisted living facilities and college campuses, in April. The U.S. Census Bureau will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census in May.
The city of Yakima has dedicated a portion of its website to Census Central/Censo Central, a hub for information available in English and Spanish about the 2020 Census.
Information includes a timeline of key dates for the 2020 Census, an overview of the Census, news releases, and links to English and Spanish-language U.S. Census websites.
For more information, visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/media/points-of-interest/census-2020-censo-2020/.