Yakima basin reservoirs are lower than average and junior water rights holders may see their supply cut back, according to the Bureau of Reclamation’s April water forecast.
Senior water rights holders can expect to receive their full entitlements. Junior water rights holders are expected to receive 82% of their entitlement, according to a bureau announcement.
As of Thursday, Yakima basin reservoirs were only half full, which is 76% of average, the forecast said.
The outlook and predictions can change.
The water supply has recovered from similar conditions in past years, hydraulic engineer Chris Lynch said during a Thursday bureau meeting. Around 2010, the bureau forecasted an even more severe proration rate for junior water rights holders, but the water supply rebounded enough to grant full entitlements.
“There is a chance of recovering, and I kind of expect we will based on my experience,” Lynch said in the meeting.
A cool, wet spring would improve reservoir conditions, he said. The forecast predicts snow and rain in the mountains and rain in local valleys in April.
Recent precipitation has been low. In March, it was 59% of the average, with most of that coming from snow. The amount of water in the snowpack, known as the snow-water equivalent, was at 94% of the average, the announcement said.
The bureau will continue to issue water forecasts monthly through July.
Junior water rights holders are those who claimed rights after 1905 in the Yakima basin. They include some irrigation districts and make up more than half water rights in the Yakima basin region, according to a bureau announcement.
“The earlier a water holder claimed a water right in the basin, the higher they rank in terms of receiving water privileges,” bureau public affairs specialist Brittany Jones wrote in an email. “If there is a water shortage due to drought or other factors, the junior water rights holders will have their entitlements reduced first in chronological order.”
The bureau oversees five water storage reservoirs in the Yakima area and distributes the water supply among rights holders.
As of Thursday, the water storage level was as follows for each reservoir:
- Keechelus: 40% full
- Kachess: 61% full
- Cle Elum: 42% full
- Bumping: 33% full
- Rimrock: 65% full
