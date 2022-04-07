The latest water supply forecast looks promising for irrigators in the Yakima River Basin.
The supply is expected to satisfy all senior water right holders and 94% of junior water right holders, the Bureau of Reclamation said in its April forecast.
Officials at Thursday’s water supply meeting said precipitation levels are fickle, but water storage levels are above normal.
As of Thursday, reservoir storage was 89% full, which is about 132% of average. Precipitation at Yakima system storage reservoirs was 7.88 inches for April 1-7, which is well above average, according to Reclamation.
Reclamation hydrologist Mik Lewicki said precipitation levels in the city of Yakima are worrisome.
The National Weather Service data at Yakima Air Terminal recorded precipitation levels that are lower than normal, he said, at 77.2% of average. There has been very little precipitation over the last two months.
“Basically, it stays almost flat since the beginning of February,” Lewicki said, referencing a graph of recorded and average precipitation at the site.
The situation in the Yakima River Basin as a whole looks much healthier, Lewicki said. Precipitation in the Yakima basin overall was above normal from October-March, at 108.5% of average. He said the area had a wet January, an average February and a dry March at 73% of average.
“With weather forecasts calling for some precipitation, we could hope that April will be better,” Lewicki said.
Snow water levels were 81% of average as of April 1. Lewicki said the below-normal levels aren’t good, but they could still recover. More snow is in the forecast for higher elevations.
Reclamation manages the water in the five Yakima system storage reservoirs — Keechelus, Kachess, Cle Elum, Bumping and Rimrock — and the basin’s unregulated inflows to fulfill water rights, water contracts and instream flow obligations.
As of Thursday, the water storage level was as follows for each reservoir:
- Keechelus: 94% full
- Kachess: 93% full
- Cle Elum: 83% full
- Bumping: 69% full
- Rimrock: 96% full
