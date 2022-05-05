The latest water forecast for the Yakima River Basin brings good news for irrigators.
Rain and snow in April boosted the outlook, and the supply is expected to satisfy senior rights and meet 100% of junior rights, according to the Bureau of Reclamation’s May forecast. Last month, Reclamation said it would meet 94% of junior rights.
Precipitation jumped above normal in April, reaching 161% of average in the Yakima River Basin, according to the forecast. That is a rebound from the 73% of average precipitation reported in March.
Precipitation was 112% of average from October through April, the forecast said.
The amount of water in snowpack also improved. The snow-water equivalent was 115% of average in the upper Yakima and 101% in the Naches subbasins as of May 1, compared to an overall 81% of average as of April 1.
Reclamation manages the water in the five Yakima system storage reservoirs — Keechelus, Kachess, Cle Elum, Bumping and Rimrock — and the basin’s unregulated inflows to fulfill water rights, water contracts and instream flow obligations. The office will provide an updated water supply forecast monthly, at least through July.
As of Thursday, the water storage level was as follows for each reservoir:
- Keechelus: 91% full
- Kachess: 94% full
- Cle Elum: 87% full
- Bumping: 57% full
- Rimrock: 88% full
