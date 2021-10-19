Details and enforcement of President Joe Biden’s plan to require many workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 remain vague, but Yakima County employers say they prefer incentives and encouragement rather than a mandate for their employees.
Last month, the president directed Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus-free, the Associated Press reported.
The rule covers private businesses and forces the larger of those to join public-sector employers in Washington state and elsewhere in requiring workers to be vaccinated or possibly lose their job.
Washington’s vaccine mandate, issued this summer by Gov. Jay Inslee, had a Monday deadline and covered more than 800,000 state employees.
A better route toward increasing the number of vaccinations is incentives and encouragement, said Bob Gerst, vice president of human resources at John I. Haas Inc. in Yakima.
“Early on we provided an opportunity to be vaccinated, we had a pop-up vaccine clinic,” Gerst said. “There was a June 1 cutoff — if you got the vaccine before then, we would give an extra day of vacation.
“We wanted to have the vaccination drive before the harvesting season,” he added. “Mother Nature doesn’t care if there’s a COVID pandemic or not.”
Haas, one of the world’s largest hop suppliers, has about 60 workers in its Yakima administration office and has multiple shifts of workers at its processing plants, including one at 16th Avenue and River Road. Gerst estimates about 93% of workers at those sites are vaccinated.
The company also operates a hops farm near Toppenish.
“There were 260 people working out there during the high point of the harvest, and we had 97 to 98% of them vaccinated,” Gerst said.
As the federal government works out details of the president’s mandate, such as the logistical challenges of checking workers’ vaccination status and test results, Haas and other businesses continue to educate employees about COVID-19 and offer them opportunities to be vaccinated against it, Gerst said.
“We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the importance of being vaccinated, both for themselves and for their families,” he added. “We’re trying to do more of the encouragement rather than use the mandate or require people to be vaccinated.”
Other Yakima-area employers are following employee vaccination guidelines imposed from afar.
Lt. Col. Luke Wittmer, garrison commander at the Yakima Training Center, said “we are beholden to Department of Defense guidelines.”
On Oct. 1, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin required all employees to be fully vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 22, subject to exemptions, Wittmer said.
“Counting our contractors and workforce, we vary between 300 and 500 workers here, depending on what we’ve got going on. The majority are vaccinated,” Wittmer said on Friday. “The numbers were over 60% about a month ago, and I’m sure it’s much higher than that now.”
Retail stores
Many of the tenants at the Valley Mall in Union Gap are national chain stores, and those corporations set their own policies regarding vaccination, said Linda DiLembo, general manager for the mall.
Among those is Macy’s, one of the Valley Mall’s anchor stores and a national chain based in New York City.
Alex Pacetti, a sales manager at the Union Gap store, said while Macy’s requires workers in its credit and customer service call centers to be vaccinated, they have not extended that rule to employees at its retail stores.
Walmart, with two stores in Yakima, required its corporate campus employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 4, and announced “the overwhelming majority” of those workers had received the shots as of Oct. 8.
Company officials say front-line store employees will be subject to President Biden’s plan to require personnel at businesses with more than 100 workers to be fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 each week.
