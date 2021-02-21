A state arts and heritage program is accepting applications for apprenticeships created to encourage people to learn a traditional trade, craft or skill.
The Center for Washington Cultural Traditions is accepting applications for the 2021-22 Washington State Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program. The apprenticeship program provides financial incentives to people who want to preserve cultural traditions important to the state’s communities, according to information on the center's website.
Program participants may teach or study occupational arts, traditional language practices, storytelling and other verbal arts, dance, culinary traditions, music and more.
For participating, master artists will receive $4,000 and apprentices receive $1,000. More funds may be added for materials, travel and other costs.
Visit https://waculture.org/apprenticeship-program/ to get guidelines and access the application. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. May 17.
Contact center director Langston Collin Wilkins at langston@humanities.org or 713-446-3764 for more information.
The Center for Washington Cultural Traditions is a new arts and heritage program set up to survey, study and support cultural traditions, tradition bearers and traditional communities throughout the state. It is housed at the state’s nonprofit humanities council, Humanities Washington, and presented in partnership with ArtsWA/the Washington State Arts Commission, its website notes.