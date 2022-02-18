YAKIMA – One of the Downtown Association of Yakima’s more successful programs is accepting applications from building owners who want to improve their outlook – literally.
Between $10,000 and $15,000 in grants will be awarded to help improve one or multiple facades in the downtown area, said Andrew Holt, DAY executive director.
“We were super excited to bring back the program last year after a one-year hiatus due to COVID and are looking forward to capitalizing on the momentum from last year’s fabulous project to have another meaningful project completed this year,” Holt said.
A $10,000 grant was awarded to the Opera House Building on Front Street in 2021, which helped fund an overall project of $55,000 for new brickwork, pillar improvements, and new plaster and paint for the building’s west and south sides.
“It helped tremendously,” said Nancy Rayner, the building’s owner, of the façade program funding. “I would encourage anyone doing work similar to this to go in and talk to Andrew (Holt, DAY executive director) and the design committee. It’s a big help and they provide a lot of support and information.”
DAY started the program in 2015 and so far, more than $65,000 in grant funding has been awarded to nine individual projects, sparking well over $1 million in investment.
“We do a variety of projects at DAY but the façade grant program is especially rewarding because you see tangible, lasting improvements that not only benefit the entire downtown, but also the specific building and accompanying businesses,” Holt said.
Previous projects helped by DAY grants include work on The Hittle Building; Crafted brick restoration and mural; The Thai House façade; Yakima Federal Savings sign; and the Lee Semon Building upper windows and façade.
The 50/50 matching grant is for businesses and buildings strictly in the Downtown Yakima Main Street District. A map of the district is in both the grant instructions and application. Projects that improve the façade of the building or any connecting outer part of the structure that can be viewed from the right-of-way are eligible.
Holt said priority will be given to projects that have a transformational effect or are part of a larger renovation project. “It is not a requirement, but it is certainly a plus,” he noted.
Grant applications are judged by members of the DAY Design Committee, using a point system and roundtable discussion. The funding comes from DAY’s operational budget.
The number of grants awarded depends on the merit of applications received, Holt said, adding that grant awards will be announced in May.
PDF forms of grant Instructions and Applications can be downloaded from the DAY website.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Incomplete applications will not be considered. For more information, contact Holt at 509-571-1328 or director@downtownyakima.com.
