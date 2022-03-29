Downtown Association of Yakima officials are reminding business owners that their applications to the 2022 Façade Improvement Program are due by the end of next week.
Between $10,000 and $15,000 in grants will be awarded to help improve one or multiple facades in the downtown area, said Andrew Holt, DAY executive director. But applications for the program are due at 5 p.m. Friday, April 8.
DAY started the program in 2015 and so far, more than $65,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 9 individual projects, sparking more than $1 million in investment.
A $10,000 grant was awarded to the Opera House Building on Front Street in 2021, which helped fund an overall project of $55,000 for new brickwork, pillar improvements, and new plaster and paint for the building’s west and south sides.
The 50/50 matching grant is for businesses and buildings strictly in the Downtown Yakima Main Street District. A map of the district is in both the grant instructions and application. Projects that improve the façade of the building or any connecting outer part of the structure that can be viewed from the right-of-way are eligible.
Grant applications are judged by members of the DAY Design Committee, using a point system and roundtable discussion. The funding comes from DAY’s operational budget. The number of grants awarded depends on the merit of applications received, Holt said, adding that grant awards will be announced in May.
PDF forms of grant Instructions and Applications can be downloaded from the DAY website. For more information, contact Holt at 509-571-1328 or director@downtownyakima.com.
