The Yakima City Council will hear an ongoing permit dispute related to construction at Apple Valley Elementary School in the West Valley School District in November.
The new Apple Valley building at 7 N. 88th Ave. opened to elementary students in August, but construction disputes about the property remain unresolved.
Neighboring homeowners voiced concerns about the construction process and changes to the playfield while construction was underway. Hearing the neighbors’ comments, the city issued a stop-work order in May and asked the district to submit an updated construction plan, Community Development Director Joan Davenport said.
The district complied, requesting a series of changes to its original building permit. The changes focused on the outdoor play area and included the addition of a walking path around the back of the school property and increased elevations of the playfield. The city of Yakima partially denied the request.
The school district appealed the decision, and when the original decision was upheld by the hearing examiner, the district appealed to the Yakima council.
Construction of the new Apple Valley building began in April 2020. The new building was paid for by a bond initiative passed by voters in a 2019 special election and a funding match from the state.
Neighbor concerns
The changes to the Apple Valley property have led to privacy, nuisance and security concerns, according to some of the school’s neighbors.
Yakima residents John and Candace Manfredi, who live south of the school, said the increased elevation of the field cost them their privacy and blocked their view of the school.
John Manfredi said they chose the house because of its location and view of the schoolyard. Now, the two can’t watch kids play or spend time in their backyard, Manfredi said.
“If you aren’t even comfortable in your own backyard because strangers are able to look down at you and see everything you’re doing, it’s not right,” Candace Manfredi said.
The field was raised by about 2 feet near the Manfredi house, but the increase reached up to 6 feet in some areas, according to Davenport. The change created steep inclines around the edge of the school property where kids could fall or hide, John Manfredi said.
Manfredi said grading changes were not discussed in the public review sessions held early in the planning process. Davenport said grading specifications aren’t required for a preliminary site plan.
Yakima resident Stu McCurdy, who lives east of the school, echoed the concern about privacy. He said the increased grade wiped out any privacy provided by the fence around his backyard. People on the walking path can look directly into his backyard, he said.
“It just doesn’t seem like anybody is concerned about privacy going either direction across the boundary,” McCurdy said.
Construction modifications
Several neighbors contacted the city in the spring with concerns about the elevation of the field, the pathway and several other features, Davenport said.
The city sent a code enforcement officer to the site, she said, where the officer documented a number of things that were not included in the approved plan. The city then issued a stop-work order on May 26 and asked the district to submit a new plan, she said.
West Valley School District submitted a plan modification request on May 28, according to the city’s online permit center.
The district proposed adding a walking path around the perimeter of the playfields, changing the backstop and goal locations on the playfield, reducing the amount of asphalt in the playground, increasing site elevations and adding screened fencing.
City decision and district appeal
The city reviewed and approved all of the changes, including the walking path and the screened fencing, with the exception of the increased elevation, according to the city’s modification decision.
Davenport said the increase in grading did not meet the requirements for a minor modification. The grading described in the modification exceeded a 50% increase in elevation in several locations, the document said.
The city’s decision also said that the increase in site grading creates an adverse impact, based on the comments submitted by neighbors.
West Valley School District appealed the decision, arguing that the average grading increase was 32% and that the city’s findings about possible adverse effects were unsubstantiated. The district also said the city couldn’t order the district to regrade the field, as it did in its decision. Information on how much a regrade would cost was not immediately available.
Hearing examiner
The hearing examiner considered the district’s appeal at a public hearing on Aug. 12 and later denied the appeal.
Hearing Examiner Gary Cuillier found that the increase in grading does not meet the criteria to be considered a minor modification. He affirmed Davenport’s use of individual elevation increases instead of the average increase across the site.
He also affirmed Davenport’s conclusion that the grading would create adverse effects. The city received phone and email comments from neighbors, and Davenport attended a neighborhood meeting to hear their concerns, the decision said. The decision said evidence points to privacy, security and safety as possible adverse impacts.
The examiner found that the district would need to regrade the site to match the most recent city approval for the site.
Next steps
The Yakima City Council will consider the school district’s appeal on Nov. 16. The council can only consider evidence that has already been entered into the record, City Manager Bob Harrison said. No new information or facts will be considered, he said.
If the appeal is upheld, the elevation increase will be able to stand, Davenport said. If it is denied, the district can appeal to Superior Court, she said. Otherwise, the district can submit a full modification request to adjust the grading, which has been an option from the beginning, Davenport said. The new application would go to the hearing examiner and require a public hearing, she said.
The attorneys representing the West Valley School District did not respond to requests for comment. Acting Superintendent Peter Finch also did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.