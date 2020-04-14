A three-member panel of the state’s Court of Appeals has sided with Yakima County in its efforts to shut down Sticky Budz, a Lower Valley cannabis business.
The court released its unpublished opinion in the matter Tuesday morning, saying the county is within its legal authority to ban recreational marijuana businesses from unincorporated areas.
But the decision has become moot at least for the business, which recently moved operations to Union Gap, where recreational marijuana establishments are allowed.
Sticky Budz — a state-licensed grower and processor outside Zillah — long has opposed the county’s ban, saying the county should be bound by the voter-approved initiative, I-502, that legalized recreational marijuana and established a state-regulated market for it.
The business also argued the ban deprived the area of good jobs and county coffers of tax revenue.
“I think more than anything it’s sad that our county commissioners are pushing out businesses that are bringing economic growth and jobs for our community,” said Sticky Budz CEO Jamie Muffett said. “It is what it is, but other great communities like Union Gap and other counties that allow it are benefiting.”
The Appellate Court didn't agree with Sticky Budz's arguments in the lawsuit. The judges, citing other cases, said the state initiative didn’t prevent local governments from banning such operations.
“It also held that local prohibition of the sale of marijuana does not thwart the state law’s purpose, because the state law’s purpose is to regulate, not to promote or encourage the sale, production, or use of marijuana,” Judge Laurel Siddoway wrote in the court’s opinion. Judges George B. Fearing and Robert Lawrence-Berrey concurred.
Sticky Budz began challenging the county more than four years ago, when the county announced plans to enforce its ban.
At that time, there were more than 20 cannabis businesses operating in unincorporated areas of the county despite the ban. All but three have shut down. Two plan to close this summer.
County commissioners justified the ban by how a majority of county voters rejected I-502 despite statewide approval.
Sticky Budz first challenged the ban in Kittitas County Superior Court, where a judge in 2018 ruled Yakima County was within its authority to ban and seek the abatement of such businesses.
Sticky Budz subsequently appealed the ruling.
Muffett said the only reason he kept the lawsuit going was to provide enough time move the operation.
He said those efforts began in March 2019, and his new Union Gap operation is ready to open.
"We're bigger than we were before," he said.