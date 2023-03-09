Evaristo Salas continued his fight this week for a new trial in a 1995 murder he said he didn’t commit.
On Tuesday, three Spokane appellate judges heard arguments about whether Salas should be granted a new trial.
Salas’ attorney, Laura Shaver of Everett, brought the matter to the state Court of Appeals after Salas was denied a new trial more than a year ago in Yakima County Superior Court.
Appellate judges Laurel H. Siddoway, George B. Fearing and Tracy A. Staab heard arguments from Yakima County Deputy Prosecutor Bret Roberts and defense attorney Katherine Miller, who has teamed with Shaver in representing Salas.
Shaver says Salas was framed by a former Sunnyside police sergeant and that the state intentionally withheld evidence that would have helped his case more than 26 years ago.
Miller stuck to those elements Tuesday as she argued for Salas. Roberts opposed a new trial, saying all the evidence was available to George Trejo, who defended Salas at the time.
Salas was accused of firing two shots into the head of Jose Arreola as he sat in his girlfriend’s pickup on a foggy November night in Sunnyside.
Tried as an adult and a convicted of first-degree murder three days after his 16th birthday, Salas was sentenced to nearly 33 years in prison.
Salas’ conviction was based on the testimony of two witnesses, a police informant and Arreola’s girlfriend.
The informant, Bill Bruhn, said he overheard Salas bragging about the killing. Arreola’s girlfriend, Sofia Cortez (formerly Gonzalez) said she saw the shooter and identified Salas from Polaroid photos taken by police Sgt. James Rivard, who led the investigation.
Miller said the way thsse elements come together in the case is troubling.
The case had run cold about six months after Arreola’s killing.
Bruhn had told Rivard he overheard a boy bragging about killing Arreola in town but didn’t know his name. Then one day Rivard took Polaroid photos of Salas while he was being interviewed at the police department by a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a separate matter.
Rivard said he returned to his office, where Bruhn happened to be, and tossed the photos on his desk. That’s when Bruhn said the boy in the photos was the one bragging about killing Arreola.
Cortez later identified Salas from the Polaroid photos.
Bruhn was being paid for his work on Salas’ case, which wasn't revealed during the trial, Miller said.
Also omitted from trial, Miller said, was information about Cortez removing her truck from evidence before police could process it. Cortez had the truck cleaned and the shot-out window replaced, then sold it.
Police reports described Cortez as being dishonest about the truck’s removal from evidence and there was a request that she be charged with rendering criminal assistance in a homicide.
None of that was presented to defense attorney Trejo at trial, Miller said.
The informant
Two decades after Salas’ conviction, Bruhn recanted his testimony at trial and said Rivard prepared a statement for him to read.
Bruhn also said Rivard paid him for his testimony against Salas.
Trejo asked for receipts at trial but never received any. The state said Bruhn wasn’t being paid for helping on Salas’ case.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Roberts said Trejo had asked Rivard for receipts but didn’t follow up.
Staab questioned whether Trejo needed to follow up.
“If he asked for the receipts, how would he follow up?” she asked.
Roberts, the deputy prosecutor, said Bruhn was being honest during the trial but wasn’t being truthful in his recantation.
Appellate judges questioned whether Bruhn was ever truthful. Judge Fearing pointed to court transcripts in which retired Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson asked the same question when he denied Salas a new trial.
Elofson said he couldn’t tell whether Bruhn was lying then or now: “I don’t know what the truth is,” he says in the the transcript.
“We have someone sitting in jail when the Superior Court cannot tell what the truth is in a case?” Fearing asked.
Roberts read another portion of the transcript in which Elofson said he believed Bruhn’s testimony at trial because it was subject to judicial review and cross-examination. Furthermore, Roberts said, Bruhn’s testimony was corroborated by Cortez.
“It’s ironic the state relied on his testimony in the first trial and (it) is now claimed he can’t be relied upon at this trial,” Staab said.
The girlfriend
Roberts said information about the truck being disposed of was presented at trial.
Staab, however, said the whole story regarding the truck wasn’t presented.
“But not when, the manner of disposition or that that the girlfriend was investigated for interfering with the criminal investigation — none of that,” Staab said.
Miller said the fact that Cortez destroyed evidence erodes her credibility and raises possible motive to make a false identification.
Siddoway asked if that was the case, why didn’t she make a false identification earlier. Cortez reviewed several photo lineups without making an identification.
Miller also said Cortez underwent hypnosis before identifying Salas. A handwritten note believed to have been written by Rivard said Cortez was willing to undergo hypnosis if it would help.
Appellate judges said there’s only the handwritten note saying she would be willing, but nothing stating she actually underwent hypnosis.
In closing, Miller said Trejo should not have had to push or investigate to get information.
“Even if it wasn’t asked for, the state has an obligation to disclose information that it knows is favorable and helpful to the defense,” she said. “And here the record clearly establishes that information wasn’t disclosed.”
A new probe into Salas’ conviction was prompted by filmmaker Joe Berlinger, known for his documentaries on wrongful convictions.
Berlinger assembled his own investigative team, which turned up information questioning the integrity of the case against Salas. Those findings were highlighted in the documentary “Wrong Man,” released on the STARZ television network in summer 2018.
