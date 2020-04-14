A three-member panel of the state’s Court of Appeals has sided with Yakima County in its efforts to shut down Sticky Budz, a Lower Valley cannabis business.
The court released its unpublished opinion in the matter Tuesday morning, saying the county is within its legal authority to ban recreational marijuana businesses from unincorporated areas.
Sticky Budz — a state-licensed grower and processor outside Zillah — long has opposed the county’s ban, saying the county should be bound by the voter-approved initiative, I-502, that legalized recreational marijuana and established a state-regulated market for it.
The business also argued the ban deprived the area of good jobs and county coffers of tax revenue.
Appellate Court justices didn’t agree. Justices, citing other cases, said the initiative didn’t prevent local governments from banning such operations.
“It also held that local prohibition of the sale of marijuana does not thwart the state law’s purpose, because the state law’s purpose is to regulate, not to promote or encourage the sale, production, or use of marijuana,” Judge Laurel Siddoway wrote in the court’s opinion. Judges George B. Fearing and Robert Lawrence-Berrey concurred.
Sticky Budz began challenging the county more than four years ago, when the county announced plans to enforce its ban.
At that time, there were more than 20 cannabis businesses operating in unincorporated areas of the county despite the ban. All but three have shut down. Two plan to close this summer.
County commissioners justified the ban by how a majority of county voters rejected I-502 despite statewide approval.
Sticky Budz first challenged the ban in Kittitas County Superior Court, where a judge in 2018 ruled Yakima County was within its authority to ban and seek the abatement of such businesses.
Sticky Budz subsequently appealed the ruling.