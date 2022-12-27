Don’t let this week’s peeks of sunshine fool you … more moisture is headed to the Yakima Valley later this week, with snow, rain and freezing rain potentially causing hazardous travel conditions.
Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office, said another round of precipitation should arrive in the Yakima Valley by Thursday.
“Early morning snow is likely on Thursday, and it should switch to a rain/snow mix sometime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as more warm air moves into the area,” Brooks said. “More snow is possible Thursday night, and by Friday, it should be just rain.”
The weather service issued a wind advisory for the Yakima Valley which is scheduled to end at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Southwest winds from 20-30 mph were predicted, with gusts up to 55 mph possible in areas such as Ahtanum and Umtanum ridges.
There is a 70% chance of snow on Thursday in Yakima, with precipitation expected to gradually change into rain by Friday. Between 1 and 2 inches of new snow accumulation is possible, the NWS predicts.
The precipitation is expected to be all snow in the Cascades and areas above 1,600 feet, according to the weather service forecast. A total of 7 to 13 inches of snow is predicted for Snoqualmie Pass on Thursday and Friday.
As the Christmas weekend showed, there can be a fine line between snow, rain and freezing rain or ice as warmer air mixes with cooler air near the ground, Brooks said.
“With freezing rain, we’ll have warm air aloft, above a cold air pocket, and that’s what causes the rain to freeze as it falls to the ground,” he said. “Sometimes it takes a long time for the warmer air to push the cold air out.”
As an example, Brooks noted that at 10 a.m. Tuesday, clouds, fog and mist covered much of the Yakima Valley, with temperatures still in the low to mid-30s, while in Prosser, it was already 51 degrees.
Slick roads
The temperature disparity meant slick conditions remained on Yakima Valley roads Tuesday morning, including Interstate 82.
The Washington State Department of Transportation closed eastbound I-82 at Exit 44 near Wapato at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday due to icy road conditions and multiple collisions. It reopened three hours later.
In other weather-related closures, Postma Road was closed in both directions between Rivard and Beaudry roads Tuesday morning as crews repaired a water main line break, according to the Moxee Police Department.
