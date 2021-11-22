For the second straight morning, Yakima Valley residents woke up to thick fog Sunday, limiting visibility and in some cases causing slick roadways.
The National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore., issued a freezing fog advisory until 11 a.m. Sunday, then extended it to 1 p.m. as visibility of less than a mile and temperatures below the freezing mark continued.
Another round of freezing fog is possible for Monday morning, as the weather service is predicting patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Monday night brings a 30% chance of rain or snow, with the snow level around 1,900 feet, according to the NWS forecast.
Sunny weather is predicted Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50, before rain is likely to return Thursday evening and overnight, according to the forecast.
One fatal accident in the region was attributed to slick roadways. Tony T. Phelps, 37, of Snohomish died at the scene after his Ford F-250 pickup skidded off westbound Interstate 90 early Sunday near Ritzville, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Phelps was traveling westbound on I-90 near milepost 221 at 3:32 a.m. when the trailer he was pulling jackknifed, causing his truck to skid from the right shoulder toward the median, WSP reported. The vehicle rolled and ejected Phelps, who was not wearing a seat belt, WSP reported. The cause of the crash was listed as driving too fast for conditions on an icy roadway.
