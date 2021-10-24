Two new businesses and spots for two more are being developed at the southwest corner of South First Street and Mead Avenue.
Tim Bush of Bush Developments said a stand-alone Bruchi’s sandwich shop is being built at 1802 S. First St., a site which at one time housed Tidrick’s Auto Sales. It would be the third Yakima location for the Spokane-based chain, with other locations at 302 W. Nob Hill Blvd. and 5511 Summitview Ave.
Another 4,300-square-foot building, fronting Mead Avenue, is being built on the site, Bush said, with 1,520 square feet of that space to be used by Indaba Coffee Roasters, and 2,800 square feet available for two other tenants.
Indaba Coffee Roasters is a Spokane-based “social benefit coffee company” established in 2009, according to the company’s Facebook page. It has five Spokane-area locations and another shop in Kennewick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.