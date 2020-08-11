An anonymous donor has pledged to pay off the remaining $20,000 of the Warehouse Theatre’s mortgage.
The Warehouse Theatre Company, which bought the former Akin Center Theatre building in 2018 after losing its previous home to condemnation five years earlier, had included an update on its financial status in a June newsletter.
With shows canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, that update included a call for donations. In response, a donor called company Executive Director Vance Jennings and told him, “You can retire that mortgage; consider it paid in full,” according to a news release announcing the donation.
Jennings interrupted the company’s annual Winnie Awards show on Saturday, which was held virtually this year, to announce the good news.
“We are incredibly lucky to have the support of our donors and patrons,” he said in the release. “That’s always been true, but to have this level of support during the pandemic, it’s really overwhelming.”
The Warehouse Theatre Company was founded in 1947 and for more than six decades performed in a former warehouse at Gilbert Park that had been renovated to house Allied Arts of Yakima. That building, which the theater company used on a rental basis, was deemed unsafe by the city of Yakima in 2013. It never reopened, leading to Allied Arts’ 2014 dissolution. The building was finally torn down in 2015, by which time the Warehouse had been a company without a home for nearly two years.
It rented other spaces, primarily the Akin Center Theatre, 1610 S. 24th Ave., until that space became available in 2018 with $160,000 left on the mortgage. Company leaders had hoped to pay off that debt by late this year, but the pandemic and the attendant financial losses seemed to have spoiled that plan. Then the donation came through.
“This donation means that we can continue to fulfill our mission for years to come,” company board President Stephen Clark said. “We will be ready for live audiences as soon as it is safe. In the meantime, we’re keeping our mission alive by putting out digital content and planning our future productions.”